Azimio candidates dropped in zoning to get state jobs

Azimio candidates affected by zoning in Nairobi will serve in government if the coalition wins in August, Gender CAS Rachel Shebesh has said.

She said zoning is not meant to hurt anyone but to consolidate votes for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“We are appealing to all those who have been asked to step aside to do so in good heart. The Azimio government has a lot of opportunities to offer,” Shebesh said.

Last Friday, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition announced it had adopted a rationalisation plan that compels constituent parties to harmonise candidates to tame increased sibling rivalries.

The decision was reached after Raila convened a meeting at KICC in Nairobi.

Shebesh said the Nairobi Azimio team was targeting close to two million votes for Raila and if there is sibling rivalry, that target will not be achieved.

Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi urged all those asked to step aside to do so. He said he had to step aside in the governor’s race after he was asked to do so.

“Stepping aside is not an easy decision but sometimes it’s good to see the bigger picture. I campaigned a lot and I disappointed most of my supporters but I said it’s good we work as a team,” Wanyonyi said.

“We want Raila to win with two million strong voters and a strong brigade of elected leaders to defend him.”

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said they will continue to hold Town Hall meetings to ensure they have a strong team.

Sifuna, who is seeking Nairobi’s senatorial post, said having many Azimio candidates seeking the same seat will give their opponents an upper hand.

However, Wiper has vowed to continue with campaigns as their candidates have been cleared by the IEBC.

Wiper has 35 candidates seeking MCA seats and six MP aspirants.

The six include Ben Milai (Mathare), Fred Akech (Makadara), Tabitha Mutero of Kasarani, Joash Omwenga (Embakasi East), Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South) and Kamukunji aspirant.

In the Azimio line-up that was revealed in April, most incumbent ODM MPs retained their positions.

They include Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Paul Ongili ‘Babu Owino’ (Embakasi East), Tj Kajwang (Ruaraka), George Aladwa (Makadara) and Tim Wanyonyi of Westlands.

The new faces included former Kiss Radio presenter Felix Odiwour, alias Jalang’o, who won the Lang’ata MP primaries, and Peter Orero, who won the Kibra nominations.

In Dagoretti North, CAS Gender Beatrice Elachi was given the ticket to succeed MP Simba Arati, who is running for Kisii governor.

Jubilee awarded tickets to incumbent MPs and new faces.

The incumbents include Ndirangu Waihenya of Roysambu, Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) and Abdi Yussuf Hassan of Kamukunji.

New faces are former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, who is seeking to recapture the seat, Harrison Wangoro (Embakasi North), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Samuel Mwangi (Embakasi Central) and Amos Mwago (Starehe).