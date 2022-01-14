Azimio is a tsunami, it will sweep off tangatanga

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday likened his Azimio movement to a political tsunami that will sweep the country ahead of the August elections.

Speaking at Mwatate town in Taita Taveta county, the Opposition Chief said the new movement will vanquish deputy president William Ruto in the State House race.

According to the former Prime Minister, the new outfit will be a force to reckon in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession race.He said Azimio wave will be soon be felt across the country.

“This is a new chapter, this is the Tsunami I was talking about, it will sweep all Tangatanga to the ocean,” Raila said.

He rallied supporters to vote six-piece for Azimio candidates so as not to let him be a king without enough soldiers.

Raila will on Saturday kick off his grand march to State House with a mega launch of his presidential campaigns at Thika stadium in Uhuru’s Kiambu county backyard.

The ODM boss also urged the youths to take advantage of the next week’s enhanced voter registration to enlist themselves as voters.

“I want you to be Raila’s foot soldiers and you can only be in Raila’s army if you have been registered as a voter,” he said.

He also took a swipe at Ruto saying the DP’s source of donations is suspicious.

Raila is on a one-day tour of Taita-Taveta County where he launched several water projects undertaken by the local county government.

He also addressed a rally at Overseer town.