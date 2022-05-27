Azimio rally in Malindi ends prematurely as chaos erupts

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition rally in Malindi ended prematurely after ‘goons’ stormed the dais at Cleopatra grounds.

Kilifi County Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, who was making his final remarks was almost knocked down by the rowdy youth.

Several leaders, including Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho, Jubilee Party Deputy Party leader Naomi Shaban, Kilifi County ODM governor hopeful Gideon Mung’aro, and his Deputy designate Flora Chibule were in attendance.

Others present were Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu, among others.

The leaders were at the dais when the rowdy youth stormed the stage.

Saburi’s aide David Sharif was knocked down while Joho’s allies protected Saburi from the attack.

Joho and Mung’aro helped the women leaders to leave the stage before the other VIPs left the dais in a huff.

Before the meeting ended abruptly, Joho and Shaban led the leaders in drumming up support for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

The Malindi meeting happened just a day after Deputy President William Ruto held a rally at Msabaha grounds in Malindi.

The Azimio la Umoja leaders had castigated the Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza brigade and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, who ditched Azimio la Umoja to support Ruto’s presidency.

Shaban said she was confident that if Raila clinches the presidency, he will move the country forward unlike DP Ruto.

Joho also took issue with Kingi for criticising Raila after he promised to appoint him (Joho) as Lands Cabinet Secretary if Azimio la Umoja forms the next government.

“If I get into the land’s office, all those things that have not been done for those years, I will work on that,” he said.

Mung’aro said Kilifi has suffered for ten years because of poor leadership.

He also said the county government of Kilifi has failed in the health sector, which has led the county to depend on Mombasa for critical services such as ICU.