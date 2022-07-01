Azimio zoning announcement continues to draw resistance

An announcement by the leadership of Raila Odinga-led Azimio Coalition to prevail upon perceived weak candidates to step down for their strong counterparts in areas with multiple candidates has continued to draw resistance.

This is after a section of leaders from Jubilee in Makadara Constituency on Thursday rejected the calls vowing to push their candidate to the polls.

The leaders led by Jubilee candidate in Makadara Constituency Mark Ndungu termed the plans ill-advised and urged the Azimio leadership led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga to reject them.

“We are popular on the ground and sure of a win. This issue is being pushed by people who know nothing but out to settle some scores,” said Ndungu.

He attacked Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh accusing her of being a UDA mole. She denied the claims terming them lies.

Ndungu told ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and other leaders behind the move to focus their energy elsewhere.

“We know Shebesh is trying to spite me for the known reasons. She is more than jilted. We urge the president to intervene and take charge of the Jubilee affairs.”

Ndungu added they need to hear from the president himself and Raila.

He said he will soldier on to the end and urged his supporters to vote for Raila in the elections, Igathe for the gubernatorial seat, Sifuna for the senate seat, Esther Passaris for the Woman Representative one and him as their MP.

Ndungu told the area MP George Aladwa to brace for a real battle in the elections and stop hiding behind the coalition.

Already, ODM Embakasi North parliamentary candidate Jane Muringi has been prevailed upon to step down for Jubilee Party’s Harrison Wangoro to take on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate and incumbent James Gakuya. She has refused to.

Further, Azimio has settled on Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch of ODM to be the sole candidate for the outfit in the constituency. Jubilee candidate Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati has refused to step down from the MP race.

The new development follows a joint delegates meeting of ODM and Jubilee on Monday in Nairobi aimed at harmonising and rationalising the coalition’s lineup in the capital.

It follows the resolution of the Azimio Coalition Council meeting on Friday last week, which established a committee to harmonise and rationalise the outfit’s candidates in areas where multiple candidates are likely to cost the coalition party seats.