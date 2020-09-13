Home News Baba hajachoka! - Raila Odinga hints at 2022 Presidential bid, attacks DP...
News

Baba hajachoka! – Raila Odinga hints at 2022 Presidential bid, attacks DP Ruto

By Alfred Kiura
Baba hajachoka! - Raila Odinga hints at 2022 Presidential bid, attacks DP Ruto's.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has hinted that he could run for the Presidential seat in the coming general elections.

Raila while addressing his supporters in Mombasa County in the company of Governor Hassan Joho, also took the opportunity to blast Deputy President William Ruto claiming that he is one of the biggest thieves in Kenya.

He went to attack DP William Ruto stating that he has stolen a lot of public money that he uses to dish out in churches and donations in the pretense of being kind. He stated that the DP was just a hyena in sheep’s clothing.

Baba hajachoka. Ako tayari, je nyinyi mko tayari? Kwa hivyo muachane na wale wezi ambao wanahujuma mali ya wananchi wakishaiba alafu wanarudi nayo anaingia ndani ya kanisa ati anatoa kwa Mungu. Ati yeye ni mkarimu. Anarudi pande hii ingine anatoa change ati anatoa wheelbarrow na nini,” he said.

“Huyo ni kama yule ambaye anataka kuchinja kuku anachukua mahindi anaitana anarusha mahindi. Kuku anakula mahindi anafikiri jamaa leo ni mkarimu sana kumbe jamaa haja yake si kumlisha haja yake ni kitoeo. Mujuadhari na hio fisi, fisi ambaye amejificha kwa ngozi ya kondoo,” he added.

Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho. Baba hajachoka! – Raila Odinga hints at 2022 Presidential bid, attacks DP Ruto.

The County boss Hassan Joho also tore into DP William Ruto saying that the DP and his allies can tour all counties and splash money but Kenyans were going to choose someone who can help the country grow economically.

“Mombasa is under lock end it. Watakuja, watatembea, watamwaga pesa, watatutusi, watuite majina lakini Mombasa tukisema tende left tunaenda left. Tukisema tunaenda right, tunaenda right. Watu wanachagua serikali ambayo itaboresha maisha ya watu, hawachagui serikali kwasababu mtu amekwambia mimi ni maskini mwenzako,” he said.

Joho added that people look at the ideas and the visions of a leader and how they would transform the country.

Recently William Ruto has been accused of being the brains behind the verbal attacks by his allies to his rivals. He lately toured Kisii County where he donated Ksh. 2 million.

Related news

News

4-year old son seeks help to raise bail for jailed mother

Stanley Kasee -
A four-year-old in Mombasa is seeking help from well-wishers to raise Sh50,000 fine to secure his mother’s freedom. The mother, identified as Pauline Atieno, was...
Read more
News

Itumbi denies claims that Kapseret MP Sudi hid in powerful government official Karen home

Alfred Kiura -
Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has come out to deny claims that Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi hid in a Karen home of a...
Read more
News

Kenya’s COVID cases of the week as infections cross 36,000

Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya on Sunday confirmed 188 new COVID cases to take the national tally past 36,000, now at 36,157. The new cases came from a sample...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,772FansLike
3,532FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Murkomen responds to President Uhuru after he defended Mama Ngina from...

News Alfred Kiura -
Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta after he defended his mother and the former First Lady Mama Ngina from...
Read more

Kabogo gives his two cents on Uhuru-Ruto differences

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has weighed in on the ongoing differences between President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM party leader...
Read more

Babu Owino’s ‘goat’ remarks regarding Ruto which cause uproar

News Stanley Kasee -
Embakasi Member of Parliament Babu Owino has revealed his plans to add another goat named Ruto to his collection then later slaughter it. Y The...
Read more

Miguna Miguna joins in the Sudi-Ng’eno debate, calls Mama Ngina ugly

News Connie Mukenyi -
Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has joined in and supported the already heated debate regarding MPs Oscar Sudi and Johanna Ng'eno. Despite the topic being controversial...
Read more

Oscar Sudi fires back at Ruto, denies insulting Mama Ngina Kenyatta

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has denied allegations that he insulted Mama Ngina Kenyatta during MP Johanna Ng'eno arrest. According to the vocal MP, he did...
Read more

Photos go viral showing snow in Narok

News Connie Mukenyi -
For the past weeks, Kenya has been experiencing cold and rainfall with some areas experiencing what seems to be snow; yes snow in Kenya! Netizens...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke