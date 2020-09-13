Baba hajachoka! – Raila Odinga hints at 2022 Presidential bid, attacks DP Ruto

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has hinted that he could run for the Presidential seat in the coming general elections.

Raila while addressing his supporters in Mombasa County in the company of Governor Hassan Joho, also took the opportunity to blast Deputy President William Ruto claiming that he is one of the biggest thieves in Kenya.

He went to attack DP William Ruto stating that he has stolen a lot of public money that he uses to dish out in churches and donations in the pretense of being kind. He stated that the DP was just a hyena in sheep’s clothing.

Baba hajachoka. Ako tayari, je nyinyi mko tayari? Kwa hivyo muachane na wale wezi ambao wanahujuma mali ya wananchi wakishaiba alafu wanarudi nayo anaingia ndani ya kanisa ati anatoa kwa Mungu. Ati yeye ni mkarimu. Anarudi pande hii ingine anatoa change ati anatoa wheelbarrow na nini,” he said.

“Huyo ni kama yule ambaye anataka kuchinja kuku anachukua mahindi anaitana anarusha mahindi. Kuku anakula mahindi anafikiri jamaa leo ni mkarimu sana kumbe jamaa haja yake si kumlisha haja yake ni kitoeo. Mujuadhari na hio fisi, fisi ambaye amejificha kwa ngozi ya kondoo,” he added.

The County boss Hassan Joho also tore into DP William Ruto saying that the DP and his allies can tour all counties and splash money but Kenyans were going to choose someone who can help the country grow economically.

“Mombasa is under lock end it. Watakuja, watatembea, watamwaga pesa, watatutusi, watuite majina lakini Mombasa tukisema tende left tunaenda left. Tukisema tunaenda right, tunaenda right. Watu wanachagua serikali ambayo itaboresha maisha ya watu, hawachagui serikali kwasababu mtu amekwambia mimi ni maskini mwenzako,” he said.

Joho added that people look at the ideas and the visions of a leader and how they would transform the country.

Recently William Ruto has been accused of being the brains behind the verbal attacks by his allies to his rivals. He lately toured Kisii County where he donated Ksh. 2 million.