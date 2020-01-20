Home News Babu Owino pleads not guilty to the attempted murder charge
News

Babu Owino pleads not guilty to the attempted murder charge

By Connie Mukenyi
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been arrested over a shooting incidence in a Nairobi Club

Babu Owino was arraigned in court early Monday morning 20/1/2020. He was charged with attempted murder after he shot a DJ on early Friday morning.

The Embakasi East Member of parliament appeared before Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Courts. Babu pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder the DJ. This was despite a video of him shooting DJ Evolve at the neck circulating on social media.

Cliff Ombeta, Babu’s lawyer, requested he is released on bail. The lawyer stated that Owino is the one who took Evolve to the hospital. He even paid for his hospital bill on Saturday totaling to Ksh. 600,000 at the Nairobi Hospital. On this grounds, Cliff requested that Babu should at least be considered for release on bail.

However, the politician’s pot of luck seems to be running dry as the magistrate instructed he be detained for another 7 days. He will then be presented to the court for another hearing.

According to magistrate Andayi, the offense Babu committed was grave. He added he will require the victims’ views before he could give out his ruling.

The MP will not be remanded in a police station like before but in prison. this is despite efforts by the defense team to have Babu remanded in a police station.

Previous articleDj Mo, Size 8 advertise Valentines’ expensive event, fans react

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Dj Mo, Size 8 advertise Valentines’ expensive event, fans react

Alfred Kiura -
Celebrity couple DJ Mo and gospel singer Size 8 have received mixed reactions from fans after they advertised how much couples will have to...
Read more
News

Is Kenyatta University Referral Hospital operating below its capacity?

Wambui Wariahe -
Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital is a modern health facility with a state of the art equipment. It was build at a...
Read more
Entertainment

Eric Omondi tries to unmask Betty Kyallo’s Somali guy

Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning comedian Eric Omondi went the extra mile to try and unmask journalist’s Betty Kyallo’s “Somali” boyfriend. In a video seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, the...
Read more
14,610FansLike
3,455FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Babu Owino pleads not guilty to the attempted murder charge

News Connie Mukenyi -
Babu Owino was arraigned in court early Monday morning 20/1/2020. He was charged with attempted murder after he shot a DJ on early Friday...
Read more

Dj Mo, Size 8 advertise Valentines’ expensive event, fans react

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrity couple DJ Mo and gospel singer Size 8 have received mixed reactions from fans after they advertised how much couples will have to...
Read more

Uhuru supports Oparanya, confirming the rift between him and DP Ruto

Politics Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta is supporting Wycliffe Oparanya to retain his seat at the Council of Governors. The governor's' council is meeting today to elect...
Read more

Is Kenyatta University Referral Hospital operating below its capacity?

News Wambui Wariahe -
Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital is a modern health facility with a state of the art equipment. It was build at a...
Read more

Eric Omondi tries to unmask Betty Kyallo’s Somali guy

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning comedian Eric Omondi went the extra mile to try and unmask journalist’s Betty Kyallo’s “Somali” boyfriend. In a video seen by Kenyan news.co.ke, the...
Read more

I was once addicted to one night stands-Huddah Monroe confesses

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has revealed that she was once in her past life addicted to having one night stands. Monroe who never shies...
Read more

“I was addicted to one-night stands,” Huddah Monroe reveals

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Popular socialite Huddah Monroe has revealed that she once was addicted to having one-night stands. She posted a series of uploads talking about her...
Read more

Impressive debut for Harambee Stars ace Eric Ouma in Sweden

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Harambee Stars left-back Eric Ouma made an impressive debut in Sweden as Allmänna Idrottsklubben commonly known as AIK beat Karlsrtad 2-1 in a preseason...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke