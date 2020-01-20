Babu Owino pleads not guilty to the attempted murder charge

Babu Owino was arraigned in court early Monday morning 20/1/2020. He was charged with attempted murder after he shot a DJ on early Friday morning.

The Embakasi East Member of parliament appeared before Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Courts. Babu pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder the DJ. This was despite a video of him shooting DJ Evolve at the neck circulating on social media.



Cliff Ombeta, Babu’s lawyer, requested he is released on bail. The lawyer stated that Owino is the one who took Evolve to the hospital. He even paid for his hospital bill on Saturday totaling to Ksh. 600,000 at the Nairobi Hospital. On this grounds, Cliff requested that Babu should at least be considered for release on bail.

However, the politician’s pot of luck seems to be running dry as the magistrate instructed he be detained for another 7 days. He will then be presented to the court for another hearing.

According to magistrate Andayi, the offense Babu committed was grave. He added he will require the victims’ views before he could give out his ruling.

The MP will not be remanded in a police station like before but in prison. this is despite efforts by the defense team to have Babu remanded in a police station.