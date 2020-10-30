Home News Back to school: CS Kagwe and CS Magoha hold meeting to discuss...
News

Back to school: CS Kagwe and CS Magoha hold meeting to discuss mass reopening

By Tracy Nabwile
Mutahi Kagwe
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Recently, there has been a significant increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases. Despite this development, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health are having advanced talks about the mass reopening of schools.

From the looks of it, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Education CS George Magoha are pushing for mass reopening. The two Cabinet Secretaries believe that children staying home is more risky compared to them being in school.

New data

Officials in the Ministry of Health approved the mass reopening of schools. They based their decision for reopening on new data. This comes weeks after the same Ministry rejected the Ministry of Education reopening plan which Magoha had presented to them.

On 29th October, Profesor George Magoha revealed that stakeholders inn the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education would have a meeting on either 2nd or 3rd November. During the meeting, the stakeholders will make the final decision regarding resumption of studies for the other classes.

Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth explained why the new data influenced their decision. The data indicates that children between the age of 10 and 19 years have the mildest form of Corona virus. He said that contrary to initial belief, children are unlikely to spread it as much as they thought.

The Ministry of Education expressed concern over the delayed mass reopening of schools. The stakeholders are worried that the delay will affect Grade 5 and Form 1 students who are under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“Students will be safe in schools and will also grow to achieve their full potential for the economic development of the country,” Dr. Amoth said.

“If Covid persists for five more years, are we going to close schools? No, we can come up with more measures to protect our students,”he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will attend the meeting to discuss mass reopening on 2nd November.

