Badi visits slum following shooting during land row

Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Stern action will be taken against police officers who shot at demonstrators at Mukuru slums during a land dispute on Monday.

This was revealed when Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi and Inspector General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai visited Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums in the aftermath of the fracas to meet the residents.

Their visit comes a day after two people were shot as residents were demonstrating over alleged land grabbing in the area.

One person died while the other is at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in a critical condition.

“I was here before and said you will not be evicted without following due process. No one will be displaced in an inhumane manner,” Badi told them.

Badi assured the residents that action will taken against the officers who discharged live ammunition.

“I’m here with IG; allow us to investigate who gave orders allowing police to shoot at the residents” Badi said.

Residents claim the eviction is being carried out yet the matter is in court and hearing set for January 24, 2022.