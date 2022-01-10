Battle lines drawn as CS Keter becomes first to endorse Ruto

Devolution CS Charles Keter has made public his support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid for this year’s August polls.

He becomes the first CS in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet to endorse the DP.

A number of the CSs have so far endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Speaking in Kericho on Monday during the UDA’s rally, Keter said he has worked with Ruto since 2006 to date and that he is not ready to abandon him.

“I will stick with him forever until he becomes the President of this country…go and tell that to the rumour mongers who have been claiming that I’m not in UDA,” Keter said.

The CS also promised residents that he will be back to deliberate with them on his political future.

Keter is among the leaders in the county who are expected to wrestle for Bomet gubernatorial seat.

The incumbent Governor Paul Chepkwony is serving his second term and last term in office.

The CS is, however, yet to declare his interest in the seat.

The defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, agriculture CS Peter Munya, interior CS Fred Matiang’i, water CS Sicily Kariuki, and ICT CS Joe Mucheru are some of the CSs who have openly sided with Raila.

CAS in the ministry of foreign affairs Ababu Namwamba has declared his support for the DP.