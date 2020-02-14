Home News BBI will not disrupt our focus on development - Ruto says
News

BBI will not disrupt our focus on development – Ruto says

By Erick Flavour

Deputy President William Ruto today said that the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) discussions would not derail the development agenda of the country.

Ruto said that the government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta was dedicated to making the lives of Kenyans better.

“Even as we engage each other in the initiative, we would like to ensure that all the plans aimed at transforming the country will not stall,” he said.

The DP had visited St. Bhakita Kiburia Girls’ Secondary School and Giakanja High School in Kirinyaga and Nyeri Counties respectively on Friday 14 February 2020, where he cautioned that leaders were hijacking BBI in a bid to push for their interests.

Dr. Ruto added that the BBI discussions should not be restricted to issues of politicians but consider the views of all Kenyans that no view was better than the other.

The Deputy President was in the company of Members of Parliament Antony Kiai of Mukurweni, Rigathi Gachagua of Mathira, Gichimu Githinji of Gichungu, and Nyeri County Women Rep Rahab Mukami.

Ruto also stated that the government was devoted to achieving the 100 percent primary to secondary school transition.

He further noted that there was an ambitious schools’ infrastructure uplift going on to create a friendly environment for all learners.

“We are dedicated to expanding and modernizing buildings, classrooms, laboratories, and equipment in schools to create a friendly learning environment for our students,” Ruto said.

He clarified that it was criminal for parents who did not take their children to school for admission in Form One for lacking school fees after the 2019 KCPE because the government had provided funds for every child to access education.

Nyeri County Women Rep Rahab Mukami stated that the Mount Kenya region was solidly behind the BBI, adding that the initiative ought to be centered on the development and the people.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua also echoed the same sentiments adding that they supported a BBI that do not burden Kenyans.

Gachagua stated that if the BBI were about job creation for a few people, they would have a problem with it because they wanted every person to have sufficient money in their pockets from business and agriculture.

Previous articleMaa women demand BBI team to address FGM and gender violation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Maa women demand BBI team to address FGM and gender violation

Erick Flavour -
The Maa women want the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team to address gender-based violence and cultural practices like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that have...
Read more
News

Police to hold Echesa for three week following fake firearms tender deal

Laiza Maketso -
Friday saw arraignment of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, at JKIA law courts. Allegations against him involve a fake firearm tender deal involving...
Read more
Entertainment

Madem wa Nairobi tumekataa – Nairobi women protest against Nyashinski’s marriage

Alfred Kiura -
A section of Nairobi women took to the streets on Valentine’s Day Friday 14 to protest against celebrated Kenyan rapper and singer Nyashinski’s marriage. The...
Read more
15,210FansLike
3,441FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

BBI will not disrupt our focus on development – Ruto says

News Erick Flavour -
Deputy President William Ruto today said that the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) discussions would not derail the development agenda of the country. Ruto said...
Read more

Maa women demand BBI team to address FGM and gender violation

News Erick Flavour -
The Maa women want the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team to address gender-based violence and cultural practices like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that have...
Read more

Police to hold Echesa for three week following fake firearms tender deal

News Laiza Maketso -
Friday saw arraignment of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, at JKIA law courts. Allegations against him involve a fake firearm tender deal involving...
Read more

Embu County Governor rejects bill allowing drinking from 3 pm

County News Erick Flavour -
Embu County Governor Martin Wambora has declined to sign into law a bill that proposed to allow alcohol consumption from 3 pm. The county assembly...
Read more

Madem wa Nairobi tumekataa – Nairobi women protest against Nyashinski’s marriage

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
A section of Nairobi women took to the streets on Valentine’s Day Friday 14 to protest against celebrated Kenyan rapper and singer Nyashinski’s marriage. The...
Read more

NOC-K in new Olympics deal with Kurume city

News Stanley Kasee -
National Olympics Committee and the Kenyan government have finalized a pre-Olympic training camp partnership agreement with Kurume City administration. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed...
Read more

Zari pens down beautiful Valentine’s message to her fans

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Ugandan South Africa-based businesswoman Zari Hassan has written a heartwarming message to her fans asking them not to rely on anyone for their happiness...
Read more

Petronila: Nominated MCA from Meru County dies

County News Stephen Ginni -
Petronila Gainchi, who is a nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA) has died. She was undergoing treatment at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi. Petronila died...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke