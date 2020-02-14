BBI will not disrupt our focus on development – Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto today said that the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) discussions would not derail the development agenda of the country.

Ruto said that the government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta was dedicated to making the lives of Kenyans better.

“Even as we engage each other in the initiative, we would like to ensure that all the plans aimed at transforming the country will not stall,” he said.

The DP had visited St. Bhakita Kiburia Girls’ Secondary School and Giakanja High School in Kirinyaga and Nyeri Counties respectively on Friday 14 February 2020, where he cautioned that leaders were hijacking BBI in a bid to push for their interests.

Dr. Ruto added that the BBI discussions should not be restricted to issues of politicians but consider the views of all Kenyans that no view was better than the other.

The Deputy President was in the company of Members of Parliament Antony Kiai of Mukurweni, Rigathi Gachagua of Mathira, Gichimu Githinji of Gichungu, and Nyeri County Women Rep Rahab Mukami.

Ruto also stated that the government was devoted to achieving the 100 percent primary to secondary school transition.

He further noted that there was an ambitious schools’ infrastructure uplift going on to create a friendly environment for all learners.

“We are dedicated to expanding and modernizing buildings, classrooms, laboratories, and equipment in schools to create a friendly learning environment for our students,” Ruto said.

He clarified that it was criminal for parents who did not take their children to school for admission in Form One for lacking school fees after the 2019 KCPE because the government had provided funds for every child to access education.

Nyeri County Women Rep Rahab Mukami stated that the Mount Kenya region was solidly behind the BBI, adding that the initiative ought to be centered on the development and the people.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua also echoed the same sentiments adding that they supported a BBI that do not burden Kenyans.

Gachagua stated that if the BBI were about job creation for a few people, they would have a problem with it because they wanted every person to have sufficient money in their pockets from business and agriculture.