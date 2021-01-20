Be careful of leaders spreading hatred on live TV, we are in political season – Former news anchor warns

Former news presenter Yussuf Ibrahim has called on news editors to be wary of leaders who keep on spreading hatred and fear to Kenyans on live television interviews.

The former KTN presenter pointed out that the country was back to political campaigns which are usually marred with the primitive season of tribal clashes.

He added that even as Kenyans figure out how to do some “housekeeping” or whatever is left of it, they should always be on the lookout.

“Dear Editors, especially Broadcast please be careful with these chaps calling themselves “leaders” but fanning hatred on live TV,” read part of his statement.

He noted that the casual manner Kenyan leaders have resorted to name-calling and instigating violence is alarming.

He explained that while most of them will be safely tucked in their estates in Nairobi, tens of mothers and innocent youths are continuously being butchered in the villages.

He said that if two political sides call for a briefing but resort to instigating violence or name-calling, Kenyans should put them to the task and challenge them to show their evidence to support their claims.

He added that to start with, they should make their agenda clear and media should not be a conveyor belt for bloodthirsty folks.

Yussuf noted that if they refuse to comply, the media should give them a “blackout button” and they should be banned from appearing anywhere close to any media house.

He mentioned that he hopes the security officers will deal with them on the ground. He added that Kenyans are past the tipping point and it was about time everyone says enough is enough.

In September last year, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai warned politicians against inciting violence through hate speech utterances.

He made it clear that anyone who will spread hatred will risk arrest and prosecution.

He said that he will be taking any threats that affect the security of the people and their property.

He added that the National Police Service will leave no opportunity to any leader intending to incite the general public to violence.

He further added his team will work in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to strengthen and ensure that there are concerted efforts to enforce the law against individuals and groups attempting to cause breaches of the peace, as well as risk the peoples’ safety and security.