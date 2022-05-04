Be firm on running mate role, Sabina Chege tells Kalonzo

Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege has challenged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be decisive about the running mate role in Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Sabina said a leader should be strong and able to make decisions without being influenced by outsiders who she said have their own personal interests.

“Once Kalonzo moves out from the talks they have with ODM leader Raila Odinga, people behind him have specifics that is one thing or the other,” she said.

The MP made the remarks to emphasize the importance of vetting hopefuls interested in deputising Raila in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition at the August 9 polls.

A seven-member panel has been mandated to vet a suitable candidate.

Wiper leader, who was initially considered an automatic choice for Raila when he joined the Azimio caravan, is at crossroads concerning being interviewed for the role.

Analysts hold that snubbing the vetting process would technically knock the former vice president out of contention.

His allies on the other hand insist that he does not need to be interviewed for the role as he would be seen as desperate.

But speaking on Spice Radio on Wednesday, Sabina said that people are trying to influence Kalonzo because of their own personal interests.

She said Kalonzo should come out as a strong leader and make a decision by himself, a decision that she knows is right for the country.

He should not allow others to use him to rock the Azimio boat from within or make decisions on his behalf as he is a leader of experience for many tears, Sabina said.

The legislator made reference to the US elections where former President Barack Obama enlisted the services of a panel to pick a suitable running mate for him prior to the 2008 elections.

In an earlier interview on NTV, Sabina dismissed claims that subjecting Kalonzo to the vetting process was akin to humiliating him.