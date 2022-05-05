Big boost for Kalonzo as Kanu backs him for running mate position

Gideon Moi Baringo Senator chats with Kalonzo Musyoka Wiper leader after signing the coalition document agreement at Villa Rosa Kempinski on March 11, 2022. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday got a boost in his quest to be Raila Odinga’s running mate following an endorsement by Kanu and its party leader Gideon Moi.

In a letter to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition panel, which is scouting for Raila’s running mate, Gideon said Kalonzo was best placed to be Raila’s deputy.

“It is our considered opinion and strongly believes that Kalonzo fits the bill and is the most suitable individual to deputise Raila Amolo,” Gideon said of his partner in the defunct One Kenya Alliance.

“It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such,” he added.

Besides Kanu, Cyrus Jirongo’s United Democratic Party (UDP) also threw its weight behind Kalonzo’s candidacy.

“The United Democratic Party hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E HON STEPHEN KALONZO as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming 2022 General Elections,” Bernard Wachie Wafukho, UDP secretary-general, wrote to the advisory panel.

Azimio parties had until yesterday to submit names of proposed running mates to the panel. The panel has until Tuesday, May 10 to submit “a name or names”, according to Azimio secretary-general Junet Mohamed.

Raila will make the final choice before the May 16 deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. Kalonzo faces stiff competition from politicians from Mt Kenya also eyeing the position, who include Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth and Peter Munya. Karua’s Narc-Kenya party also wrote to the advisory panel fronting her candidacy. Charity Ngilu’s Narc was also interested in having the Kitui governor selected as Raila’s running mate.

Politicians from respective regions have lobbied to have their preferred choices picked, with Raila meeting the pressure in his tour of Mt Kenya. When the ODM leader met leaders from Kirinyaga County, they urged him to pick Karua. Those from Murang’a, on the other hand, lobbied for Kenneth. Allies of the Wiper leader have urged Raila to pick the former vice president, some resulting in horse-trading.