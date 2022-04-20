Big fallout in Kuria party over nomination fees

A bitter row has erupted within Chama Cha Kazi headed by Moses Kuria that has forced the party’s deputy organising secretary Peter Githeci to resign.

Githeci resigned on Tuesday after a fallout with Kuria.

On Tuesday, a host of aspirants camped at Chama Cha Kazi offices demanding a refund of their nomination fee.

Some alleged the party changed rules of the game and was demanding from aspirants other fees, separate from the nomination fee.

Speaking to Star on Tuesday, Githeci confirmed that he resigned from the party, claiming its leadership took advantage of aspirants by extorting monies from them as kickbacks for nomination.

He said Kuria has been mistreating aspirants who have paid their nomination fees, terming it “a threat to democracy”.

“I haven’t been comfortable with the decisions our party leader Moses Kuria has been making recently and I decided to resign as they might taint my name,” he said.

He said Kuria, without any approval from officials, introduced a life membership fee of Sh200,000 for MCA aspirants and Sh500,000 for the other seats.

Chama cha Kazi secretary general Kimani Nage told the Star most of the issues have been solved.

He confirmed the resignation of the deputy organising secretary.

“I’m aware of the resignation but I’m in a meeting and I will get back to you,” he said.

This, he claimed, was a new prerequisite for the aspirants to get their nomination certificates.

Githeci further accused Kuria of terming party officials as con artists especially those who have been against his personal decisions.

He said most of the aspirants within the CCK will end up vying as independent candidates as they can’t join any party while others can’t afford the membership fee introduced.

Mang’u ward aspirant on CCK Michael Mbugua through his social media page said he was ousted in unclear circumstances.

“I was in the race for the Mang’u MCA position via the CCK party. I was among the three vying through the party. I was ousted in a way that I didn’t understand. It wasn’t through primaries, not through consensus, nor was it through a popular poll. It wasn’t fair at all,” he said.

Maiella ward aspirant Sammy Kimani through his social media page accused Kuria of taking advantage of aspirants.

He said the party has lately been demanding the aspirants to fund party activities as well as pay membership fee, which wasn’t introduced when they were joining.

“Despite paying the nomination fee, the party went ahead to demand more money in the name of party campaign kitty and another demand in the name of life membership fee. These two demands were unfair, unkind, and absurd,” he posted.

About two weeks ago, Gatundu North parliamentary aspirant Mathew Mukuha Mwangi accused Kuria of shortchanging him by awarding a certificate to his competitor without consent.

In his statement, the MP hopeful claimed the certificate, allegedly dated April 18, 2022, was issued two days before their consensus meeting scheduled for April 15, in a smart way of averting a possible lawsuit.

Another aspirant identified as Mercy Mathai who was eyeing Kiambu Town parliamentary seat accused Kuria of issuing direct nomination tickets for his party to preferred candidates.

Mathai, through a press briefing, narrated her ordeal at CCK after Kuria sent her a WhatsApp message asking her to step down from the Kiambu Town parliamentary race without taking part in the party primaries.

“He sent me a WhatsApp message… it was devastating to me because without even being subjected to a nomination process, he told me to step down from the race, and instead he had the audacity to ask me to fund the party and in return, if he succeeded as the governor, he would offer me a job at the county,” Mathai said.

A reliable source who sought anonymity told the Star that Kuria’s CCK failed to hold the much publicised delegates’ conference due to some internal issues.

He said some members were against Kuria’s move to join hands with Deputy President William Ruto.

“The publicised national delegates’ conference failed to take off due to internal issues that rocked the party, some officials could not agree on the proposed amendment and it was finally canceled,” he said.

Former Family Bank CEO Peter Munyiri joined the CCK party after he left the Party of National Unity.

He is eyeing Nyeri gubernatorial seat.

About two days ago, Kuria’s younger brother Aloise Kinyanjui who is eyeing Juja parliamentary seat left CCK and joined Jubilee.

Kinyanjui was issued with a direct ticket and is expected to face off with UDA candidate George Koimburi.

