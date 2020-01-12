Billions Meant for Itare Dam Construction Misappropriated

CMC Di Ravenna Italian firm that was awarded a contract to construct Itare dam worthy billions of shillings is already bankrupt and in trouble. Funds worth billions of shillings set for Itare dam construction was side-tracked to other uses that were entirely not related to the project.

The DCI office has possession of bank documents that have revealed that fees to international schools, medical insurance of high-end hospitals, drinks and food amounting to millions were among the bills paid from the project funds.

The documents showed money was sent to the school from Barclays bank in Westlands through the account number 2032037804, which belongs to two Italians Adriano Donadoni and Paolo Porcelli who happens to be directors of the construction company.

On 2nd August 2019, a total of Ksh 664,615 was transferred to Molo-based St. Andrews school Turi whose fees for year one and two students is Ksh 663,900 per one academic term. The school has remained mute over the reason why the money was paid to its account.

The DCI office went further and got the documentation of all the expenditures of one billion shillings. Both private and public entities are beneficiaries of the funds. A sum of Ksh 8,397,136 paid to the NHIF Insurance claimed to be cover for employees which is yet to be confirmed.

Another bunch Ksh 700,000 was paid to Naivas Supermarket although the CEO David Mukuha was not in a position to confirm receipt of such an amount. Both the NHIF and Naivas supermarket claimed not to be involved with the construction company.

Bamburi Portland Cement was also one of the beneficiaries and received Ksh 500 million. It also got Ksh 107.5 million which was presumed to be payment of cement although the company could not justify that since calls to the headquarters went unanswered.

George Kinoti DCI chief said the dam scandal investigation will commence from next week whereby some government official will record statements. The Cabinet Secretaries who served in the Ministry of Water from 2013 and all Board Members for Rift Valley Water Services are required to file statements in regards to the stalled dam construction.

Simon Chelungui Cabinet Secretary for Water Ministry has already given out his statement at the DCI headquarters. According to the Cs, he took over running of the Ministry after the contract to construct the stalled dam had been awarded.

CMC Di Ravenna is said to have gone bankrupt with Ksh 19 billion shillings funds set for the dam construction misappropriated by both government officers and non- government as well.