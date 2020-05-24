Bishop Margaret Wanjiru son speaks after mother contracted COVID-19 after hosting “Kesha”.

Former Starehe Member of Parliament Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s son Steven Kariuki has spoken after her mother was taken to the Intensive Care Unit after she allegedly contracted Coronavirus after hosting 18 people in her house prayers.

The Bishop was reportedly taken to Nairobi Hospital after falling sick in her home in Runda and was immediately put on oxygen support.

It was also reported that the founder of Jesus Is Alive Ministries tested positive with nine others who were in her house while the remaining were put under quarantine.

By holding the gathering, the Bishop defied the protocol set by the government of not having more than 15 people in a house in a bid to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

However, her son and a former Mathare Member of Parliament stated that her mother was doing great and had not been infected with the Coronavirus. The former MP shot down the claims of his mother hosting a “kesha” in her house.

#IstandwithBishopWanjiru recovering well God answers prayers. @NTVKENYA 18 people you are on about is contact tracing I did for the last 2 weeks workers and family. I did private testing, invited MOH 2 come get all to the right place doing the right thing. There was no hosting. Mungu Mbele,” read his tweet.

@odabaEsther – With the slightest chance they get, they love to make Bishop the headlines and enjoy when they make her new!. It’s high time you quit running with words and at least obtain the fear of God.

@princeOf Meru – Poleni sana. That “infected after hosting a kesha” report was a little disturbing. With this now clarified, most of us now have our faith revitalized.

@hitman_snipe – Appropriate language can also be important in countering stigma – particularly with reference to places or people.

The government and the Ministry have banned the gathering of people in crowded places while encouraging social distancing. Kenya has so far recorded 1,192 cases with 50 deaths and 375 recoveries.