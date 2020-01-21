Home News County News Bizarre in the coast- Boss forces housekeeper to do erotic acts
Bizarre in the coast- Boss forces housekeeper to do erotic acts

By affaxerd

An Indian businessman from Kizingo estate, Mombasa, has been accused of sexually harassing his housegirl. The housegirl who took the matter to the police explains the events as he shows the police a video of the nasty job she was put to do.

Speaking at the Muslims for Human Rights clinic near Mombasa law courts today, the 51-year old housegirl explains her endeavors with her evil boss. The house girl who claims to have been working for a businessman for over ten years says that before her boss demanded the bizarre services, she had had a disagreement with him over low salaries and long working hours in November.

Since they could not agree with him, she had opted to quit the job. The housegirl, whose name remains anonymous further states that a month after her quitting, her boss came back for her this time promising consideration of her demands. She thus agreed to go back and work for her boss expecting things to be as usual.

She recounts that things were normal for the first few days after getting back to her job. Things, however, seemed to have taken a different turn mid last month after her boss started demanding weird services. She states that the businessman started asking for massages, which at first she claims that she viewed it as normal.

“At first, I thought the requests were innocent because he would complain of tiredness or having muscle pains,” She narrates.

Turn of events…

She, however, goes ahead to state that her bosses’ demand intensified. As days went by, her boss’ demand continued becoming weirder.

“However, slowly he started asking me to massage his thighs, and I started feeling uncomfortable,” she adds

By the end of December, at the peak of the festive season, the alleged victim claims that the demands were now beyond tolerable. She says that her boss started demanding for full body massage.

The massages were accompanied by erotic acts that propelled the house girl to take the matter to the police. The victim claims that the father of four would ask her to clean his anal pipe with a neem tree concoction using a hosepipe.

“After that, he would go to the toilet to diarrhea before coming back and wanting a massage. He then would fart a lot. I could not take it anymore. I feared he might give me some weird diseases.” says the 51-year-old.

Speaking after ordering the arrest of the businessman, Muhuri rapid response officer Francis Auma has noted that such sexual bizarres have been on the rise in the few recent years. Showing the gravity of the matter, the officer has stated that so far, they have recorded 20 cases on the topic this year.  He further says the most affected are the migrants from Tanzania and Uganda. This is because their entry into Kenya is questionable thus are viewed vulnerable by the rich businessmen.

 

 

