Blow to Independent candidates as court declines to suspend legislation

The Independent Candidates on Thursday suffered a setback after the court dismissed their application to stop IEBC from requiring them to submit photocopy IDs of their supporters.

In a ruling, Justice Antony Mrima said suspending the guidelines by IEBC relating to the said issue will lead to a constitutional crisis.

Judge Mrima said even though the case raises substantial questions of law, the court will not suspend the legislation.

“It’s the duty of the court to avoid a constitutional crisis in this matter since public interest tilt in favour of the respondents,” the court noted.

The court further said that the electoral process will be held in limbo and the IEBC will not be able to carry out a free and fair election.

On the argument that demanding copies of supporter’s IDs are a threat to the security of the people as they may be used for other illegal purposes, the court said the country is governed by the law that can deal with such issues.

IEBC had argued that the candidates had not explained to the court how they will suffer prejudice if the orders are granted.

In the case, several independent candidates vying for various seats in the upcoming August polls have now challenged the directive where they are required to submit copies of their supporters’ ID cards.

Under the name Free Kenya Initiative, the candidates who include Bob Njagi, Nicholas Oyoo, Nulalia Okumu, Felix Wambua, and James Kamau want the court to suspend that requirement.

Through Lawyer Danstan Omari, the candidates argued that IEBC and the Registrar of Political Parties have placed discriminatory unconstitutional constraints on independent candidates vying for political seats.

Further, they also want the court to allow them together with other independent candidates vying for elective posts to form coalitions and associations like other political parties.

Regulation 24 (2) (c), 28 (2) (c), 32 (2) (c) and 36 (2) (c) of the Elections General Regulations require Independent Candidates to submit forms set out in the schedule of the regulations together with identity cards of their supporters.

On the issue of submitting copies of supporter’s IDs, the candidates say it’s discriminatory because political parties are only required to submit a membership list that has been certified by the Registrar of Political Parties.

“This is discriminatory against independent candidates who are required to submit to returning officers duly filled form of their supporters which must be accompanied by a copy of the identification document of their supporters,” reads court papers.

They argue that the commission has placed a heavier burden on independent candidates to get the signatures of their supporters together with their identification documents.