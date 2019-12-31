Home News Local news Boniface Mwangi echoes disbandment of the Flying Squad
By Edwin Ginni
Activist Boniface Mwangi has echoed the DCI's move to disband the Flying Squad

Activist Boniface Mwangi has reached out to laud the move by the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to dismantle Flying Squad subunits.

Through his Twitter account, Mwangi said the move assures Kenyans Kinoti’s determination to shape the DCI. He added by wishing lack to Kinoti and the DCI office ahead of the new year.

The DCI’s office on Tuesday 31 announced that the Flying Squad subunits were disbanded and officers moved in a move to reinforce the services to citizens.

To replace the Flying Squad, Sting Squad Headquarters, comprising at most 50 officers will be introduced to handle cases of armed robbery, kidnappings and motor vehicle theft.

