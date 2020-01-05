Home News Breaking news Al Shabaab Attacks Joint US-Kenya Military Base in Lamu
NewsBreaking newsFeatured

Al Shabaab Attacks Joint US-Kenya Military Base in Lamu

By Gilbert Kirgotty

Al-Shabab fighters have stormed a military base in Kenya’s Lamu county used by both the US and Kenyan military personnel. This happened at about 4 a.m Sunday, as confirmed by the Kenyan officials and also the armed group through their spokesmen.

“There was an attack but they have been repulsed,” Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia told reporters.

“Yes there was an incident in the morning but we have been able to push them away,” he said, “However, we are not sure if there are still remnants within.”

He did not provide any casualty report, only saying “a security operation is underway.”

“The Mujahideen fighters covertly entered enemy lines, successfully stormed the heavily fortified military base and have now taken effective control of a part of the base,” al-Shabab said in a statement.

The armed group further said that the raid resulted in “severe casualties on both American and Kenyan troops stationed there.”

The attack comes in the aftermath of threats for revenge following the assassination of Iranian top military general Qasem Soleimani, who was taken down by US forces in Iraq.

As at 9 am Sunday, reports said that the camp at Manda Bay was still an active shooting scene with heavy gunfire being heard.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying they had “successfully stormed the heavily fortified military base and have now taken effective control of part of the base.”

The group said there had been both Kenyan and American casualties, however, this could not be immediately verified.

According to the militant group, the attack was in line with its “Al-Quds (Jerusalem) shall never be Judaized” campaign. This is a term it first used during an attack on the Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi in January last year that left 21 people dead.

The new development has raised tensions in the Middle East, after the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring the military general died a Martyr “whose killing must be revenged” terming the US action “an act of war.”

Below is the full statement from the militant group on the matter:

 

Previous articleLibya conflict: 28 Killed in Deadly Air Strike

RELATED ARTICLES

Africa news

Libya conflict: 28 Killed in Deadly Air Strike

Gilbert Kirgotty -
At least 28 people were killed following a deadly airstrike attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Saturday. Tripoli, which is...
Read more
News

Miguna Miguna Ask Boni khalwale to organize Isikuti dancers to Entertain his Footage Back to the Country

Fredrick Musila -
Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate and combative lawyer Miguna Miguna will finally come back to the Country on Tuesday 7th this month. In his return,...
Read more
Local news

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge predicts a more challenging 2020 to Kenyans

Edwin Ginni -
As the new year ushers in, Kenyans expect betterment of things compared to the tough 2019 Central Bank of Kenya Governor has however...
Read more
11,613FansLike
2,904FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Al Shabaab Attacks Joint US-Kenya Military Base in Lamu

Breaking news Gilbert Kirgotty -
Al-Shabab fighters have stormed a military base in Kenya's Lamu county used by both the US and Kenyan military personnel. This happened at about...
Read more

Libya conflict: 28 Killed in Deadly Air Strike

Africa news Gilbert Kirgotty -
At least 28 people were killed following a deadly airstrike attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Saturday. Tripoli, which is...
Read more

Property worth Millions lost after a Massive fire Outbreak in Machakos town.

News Fredrick Musila -
Property worth millions went in flames yesterday night when a Bata company warehouse in Machakos town caught fire before spreading to the neighbouring businesses....
Read more

Uhuru told to keep his promise and stay away from Politics come 2022

News Fredrick Musila -
Yesterday, David Murathe, the former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, stated that the President could consider running for the Prime Minister Position in the 2022...
Read more

Electronics worth 15 million Stolen in Athiriver, Machakos recovered in Buru Buru.

News Fredrick Musila -
On December 1st, 2019, goods worth fifteen million were stolen in a warehouse in Athi River, Machakos County. The assets included 234 Syinix television...
Read more

Switch TV presenter Jackie Matubia confirms Break up with Captain Mogz

News Fredrick Musila -
Former Tahidi high actress alias Jolene has finally confirmed that she broke up with her pilot hubby in March 2019 and that their marriage...
Read more

Chinese residing in Kenya fear for local Hospitals and Medication

News Fredrick Musila -
The University of Nairobi conducted health research together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, China, US, Sun Yat-sen University, China, and the...
Read more

Willy Paul forgives Rayvanny as their collabo song “Mmmh” Hits No.1.

Entertainment Fredrick Musila -
The controversial Kenyan artist Willy Paul eventually decided to bring the beef between him and Rayvanny to an end through on an Instagram post. Willy...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke