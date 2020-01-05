Al Shabaab Attacks Joint US-Kenya Military Base in Lamu

Al-Shabab fighters have stormed a military base in Kenya’s Lamu county used by both the US and Kenyan military personnel. This happened at about 4 a.m Sunday, as confirmed by the Kenyan officials and also the armed group through their spokesmen.

“There was an attack but they have been repulsed,” Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia told reporters.

“Yes there was an incident in the morning but we have been able to push them away,” he said, “However, we are not sure if there are still remnants within.”

He did not provide any casualty report, only saying “a security operation is underway.”

“The Mujahideen fighters covertly entered enemy lines, successfully stormed the heavily fortified military base and have now taken effective control of a part of the base,” al-Shabab said in a statement.

The armed group further said that the raid resulted in “severe casualties on both American and Kenyan troops stationed there.”

The attack comes in the aftermath of threats for revenge following the assassination of Iranian top military general Qasem Soleimani, who was taken down by US forces in Iraq.

As at 9 am Sunday, reports said that the camp at Manda Bay was still an active shooting scene with heavy gunfire being heard.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying they had “successfully stormed the heavily fortified military base and have now taken effective control of part of the base.”

The group said there had been both Kenyan and American casualties, however, this could not be immediately verified.

According to the militant group, the attack was in line with its “Al-Quds (Jerusalem) shall never be Judaized” campaign. This is a term it first used during an attack on the Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi in January last year that left 21 people dead.

The new development has raised tensions in the Middle East, after the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring the military general died a Martyr “whose killing must be revenged” terming the US action “an act of war.”

Below is the full statement from the militant group on the matter: