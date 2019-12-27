Breaking: 14 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

Fourteen people conformed dead when a plane (Bek Air) crushed after shortly taking off from the Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan

The fourteen died at the crash site with the cause of the crash yet to be established. The Central Asian emergency committee reported that 100 people were on board including five staff.

“The 14 died at the site of the crash”, reported the Almaty city government through a media statement.

The report added that 17 more people were receiving medical treatment in critical condition.

Kazakhstan president Kassym –Jomart Tokayev pledged that his government will provide compensation to the victims of the crash.

Kassym also reported that a commission had been set up to launch investigations on the cause of the tragedy.