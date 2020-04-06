Breaking: UK PM Boris Johnson taken to intensive care

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to intensive care days after testing positive for covid-19.

The PM, according to a spokesman showed “more severe” symptoms.

He moved to hospital following advice from his medics and is now receiving “excellent treatment.”

Boris was admitted on Sunday evening at St Thomas Hospital, in London.

The sickly PM has now asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Rahab to deputize the state “where necessary.”

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital,” said one of the reports.

“He is now receiving excellent care, thanks to all NHS staff for their hardwork and dedication,” it continued.

His symptoms included a rough cough and an increasingly high temperature.

Earlier on Monday, April 6, Mr Johnson said he was in “good spirits”.

This comes as the number of Covid-19 related deaths hits 5,373 and more than 51,600 people confirmed positive.