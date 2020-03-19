Center for Disease Control (CDC) worth Ksh eight billion to be built in Kenya

Kenya has been chosen to host the Africa Center for Diseases Prevention and Control (Africa CDC). Following the announcement, China offered to fund Ksh 8.3 billion to help with the construction of the facility.

This announcement came Thursday after Cabinet agreed to the World Health Organization and Africa Union request, for Kenya to allow the building of the facility.

The center will put Kenya on the map as a continental and regional hub in medical research and disease control. Moreover, the country will be at the forefront in waging war against outbreaks, such as the novel COVID-19 virus.

After the Cabinet meeting, a statement released by State House said. “As part of its support towards the establishment of the Africa CDC in Kenya, the Chinese government has offered to put up a 21-story office building at an estimated cost of Sh8.3 billion. Once complete, the Africa CDC will provide job opportunities to Kenyans in technical, administrative, and support functions.”

Rumor mongers

Simultaneously, the government gave a stern warning to individuals spreading rumors regarding the coronavirus issue. It said culprits would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday. He urged law enforcement agencies to arrest and charge people spreading wrong information about the disease.

Coronavirus awareness

During the sitting, Cabinet congratulated the media for playing a crucial role in relaying proper information about COVID-19. It said through their daily updates, awareness about the pandemic had gone a long way.

As part of concerted efforts by the government to protect consumers from exploitation by wayward traders, the Cabinet directed security and consumer protection agencies to intensify the ongoing crackdown on businesses taking advantage of the Coronavirus outbreak to hoard prices of commodities.

In addition to this, the government asked the body in charge of controlling contraband goods to release 400,000 liters of ethanol held at the port of Mombasa.

The product would help to manufacture hand sanitizers that would be distributed to members of the public free.