Coronavirus: 23 Iranian MPs infected as toll rises

By Edwin Ginni
Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei (R) and deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi speaking during a press conference in Tehran

At least 23 Iranian government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest case reporting that hit the Islamic Republic.

The infected 23 translates to about 8% of the Iranian parliament.

Officials have now announced plans to mobilize soldiers and volunteers in setting up efforts to curb the deadly virus spreading fast and causing more panic.

While the epicentre of the disease, China has reported a slowdown in the number of infections and the World Health Organization (WHO) saying the virus could be contained, on Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Speaker Abdul Reza Misri confirmed that 23 Members of Parliament had contracted the disease.

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the armed forces to work closely with health officials to curb the outbreak of the disease.

“Whatever helps public health and prevents the spread of the disease is good and what helps to spread it is a sin,” Ayatollah said.

The Iranian government announced a total of 77 deaths and 2,336 confirmed infections in Iran. The numbers seem to double up the previous 835 total.

Two Iranian government officials, including a Member of Parliament have already died of the disease, and the Vice President has also been confirmed to have the disease. Kolivand Pirhossein, the head of the country’s medical services is also infected.

The deadly COVID-19 originated from Wuhan, South China late last year and has spread to 77 countries with fears of more spreading on the rise.

