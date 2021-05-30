HomeNewsBreaking newsLeaders mourn former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile
Leaders mourn former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile

By Chuoyo Protus
Kalembe Ndile
Former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, has died.

Kenya has been thrown into mourning once again following the death of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile.

According to reports, the 57-year-old leader of the Tip Tip Party succumbed to a multitude of illnesses in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Over the past week, he had been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital, as his son confirmed to The Star.

Died on Sunday

“My father died at the hospital this morning and we are at the same hospital now,” Kioko, Ndile’s son said. Kioko said that his father had died at about 5.35 AM.

Ndile’s brother, meanwhile, told The Standard that the former Kibwezi MP had been taken ill on Wednesday night after complaining of stomach pains. In the hospital, they got diagnosed with Liver Cirrhosis and also stomach cancer and Kidney failure.

Following his death, his body lies at the Lee Funeral Home as the family comes to terms with his death.

Ndile, reports say, had been battling the illnesses for a long time but had promised a return to politics in 2022 after going quiet following a loss in the 2017 elections.

Return to politics

“If it happens, I’ll run for the Movoko seat again,” Ndile during an interview on KTN News, “I’ll run again: if I had the papers, I’d run for Governor because I know I can work harder than most governors.”

Known for his sharp wit and a great sense of humour, Kalembe Ndile was a political darling to many Kenyans.

The story of his passing sent shockwaves across Kenya as Kenyan leaders came to mourn the former politician.

Leaders mourn him

In his statement, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, described Ndile as a ‘charismatic leader who had exceptional grassroot mobilization skills.’

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, meanwhile, called Ndile one of Kenya’s top political orators and a brave leader.

“A huge loss to our region. Kenya has lost a hero,” Mutua said.

Deputy President William Ruto, meanwhile, termed Ndile a ‘master of equal justice.’

“We will best remember him for his modesty, insights…and fighting for the rights of the under privileged,” Ruto said.

