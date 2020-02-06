Home News Breaking news Upper Hill high school on fire
By Laiza Maketso
School principal addressing parents after the fire incident
  • Red Cross confirms part of Upper Hill high school on fire

The Kenya Red Cross on Wednesday night confirmed that part of Upper Hill high school was on fire.

No causalities were reported until when the fire was contained. The dormitory that caught fire housed 40 students. The school principal said the incident started when students were having their supper.

“We saw the fire and rushed to put it out with the students,” said Mr. Peter Mwea, the school principal.

Until now, the cause of the fire is yet to be established. The affected dormitory was in wing 8.

The dormitory after the fire at Upper Hill High School on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Although students managed to save some of their beddings, dozens of tin trunks with other of their belongings got destroyed.

Parents at Upper Hilll High School.

The timber got burnt, causing the roof to cave in partially.

