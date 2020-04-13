Bring back Kenyans stuck in China – Mutua appeals to National Government

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua has urged the government to bring back Kenyans stuck in China over the Covid-19 crisis.

“Naomba serikali kuu ingewezekana wakenya walio huko, tutafute ndege tuwalete nyumbani. Tuwalete nyumbani tuwaquarantine, tuwatibu hapa kama hawatakikani huko,” Mutua said on Monday.

Lately, Africans living in China took to social media lamentations that they had been thrown out of their homes on allegations that they were spreading the second wave of Coronavirus.

Dr. Mutua said that it was heartbreaking to discriminate Africans because of their color and that he had not seen ‘the whites’ being sent out of their houses, and they are the ones dying in high numbers.

The governor said that whatever was going on should come to an end irrespective of the money the country owed to China.

“It has to be called racism hata kama tuko na pesa zao, hata kama wametukopesha pesa, this is nothing but racism,” he stated.

Mutua called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to reach out to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and resolve the matter with urgency to protect the Kenyans living in China.

He added that the government must be on force on such issues and that he expected the President to communicate with the President of China to resolve the matter.

The Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng, while responding to the online uproar by Kenyans, said that those who were seen being mistreated in China in the viral video did not adhere to the social distancing rule set by the country.

He said that people who got into trouble were those who failed to adhere to the regulations on social distancing and that they were not Kenyans.

Peng added that the embassy was in communication with several Kenyans in Guangzhou and that the provincial government had deliberated over the issue and asked for action to be taken to protect the rights of the Africans.