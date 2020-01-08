British Man Marries A Cardboard Cutout of a Korean K-Pop Singer

Oli London, who spend more than Ksh 15 million on plastic surgery to look like the pop star Jimin alias Park Ji-min, got married to a cardboard cutout of the singer in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old man from London brought along Jimin’s full-size cardboard cutout known as Park Ji-min to Sun City to get married in the presence of Elvis Presley’s impersonator at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel.

“It was such an emotional ceremony. I felt very emotional. Jimin is my idol. I’ve spent a lot of money on surgery to look like him, and now I’ve actually married him,” Oli London said.

Here is the video

Oli filled out their wedding paperwork while taking a glance at the cutout, saying, “I guess I’ll sign for you, Jimin.”

The owner of their wedding venue, Ron Decar, dressed as Elvis while he drove Oli, the cutout of Jimin, and Oli’s friend Angelique Morgan in a pink Cadillac convertible.

Ron performed ‘That’s Alright Mama’ before the event begun, during which Oli London promised to be ‘teddy bears’ with Jimin cutout and to offer him a hunk of burning love.

When the two were pronounced partners in life, Oli held the cutout and kissed it passionately as his friends cheered in happiness. The impersonator sang a rendition of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ before the exit of the couples and their friends.

After the wedding ceremony, Oli took a plastic cup of bubbly to toast to his partner.

“So Jimin, here’s to our wedding, congratulations on getting married to none other than me,” he told Jimin.

Oli then lifted Jimin’s cup to his lips and even went on to apologize when he accidentally spilled the drink on the cutout, then he went ahead to feed him with a cake.

Watch the video here

During a post-wedding interview, Oli appreciated their marriage after many years of BTS fandom.

“This is the happiest day of my life. Marrying Park Ji-min was always my dream, so I’m super, super happy now to have married him, and it’s finally official,” Oli said.

Oli, who claims he has been in a relationship with Jimin for years, became captivated with the boyband since the debut of the BTS in 2013. He spent approximately $165,000 on over 15 surgeries to look like the idol.

He lived in Korea when he fell in love with all of Park Ji-Min’s performance while watching TV and BTS.

‘I want my entire lifestyle to revolve around K-pop and I want my entire look to look like Jimin because for me he is perfection, his jaw shape, his lips his voice, everything,’ he said.