British Museum criticized for lack of self-awareness in BLM tweet

The British Museum has come under fire for their tweet supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Quoting their Director, Hartwig Fischer, the Museum tweeted that they stood with all Black people around the world.

Addressing injustices

“We stand with everyone who is denied equal rights and protection from violence in the fullest sense of these terms. These are challenges that we as a society must address injustices that must be overcome.” The British Museum tweeted.

The move was in response to ongoing protests in the US and other parts of the world against racial profiling and murder of black people in the US by police.

Stolen artefacts

However, the British Museum holds a huge amount of stolen artefacts from many parts of the world, including from Africa.

In most cases, the colonial masters took them by force, resulting in deaths of many owners of the artefacts.

In an article on the Guardian, the British Museum was one of the European and US institutions holding ‘pilfered cultural property’. These properties were taken from people who had been subjugated by British colonial masters and conquerors.

Thus, it was ironical that they would then claim to stand in solidarity with Black people all over the world, yet they were holding artefacts stolen from African communities.

According to reports, over 90% of artefacts from Sub-Saharan Africa are outside the continent.

Benin Bronze

The British Museum holds artefacts that once adorned the Kingdom of Benin, for example.

The Museum, according to Contemporary Archaeology Professor, Dan Hicks, has refused to restitute the Benin Bronze it took from the Benin kingdom. This was in 1897. In fact, tens of thousands of Nigerians died in the military attack, Hicks wrote.

And, thus, netizens did not take long to remind the British Museum of the number of stolen artefacts that currently adorn its walls.

They expressed this sentiments in the comments under the tweet.