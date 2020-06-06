Home News British Museum criticized for lack of self-awareness in BLM tweet
NewsWorld News

British Museum criticized for lack of self-awareness in BLM tweet

By Chuoyo Protus
British Museum
the British Museum criticized for stolen artefacts. Photo - The British Museum Twitter

The British Museum has come under fire for their tweet supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Quoting their Director, Hartwig Fischer, the Museum tweeted that they stood with all Black people around the world.

Addressing injustices

“We stand with everyone who is denied equal rights and protection from violence in the fullest sense of these terms. These are challenges that we as a society must address injustices that must be overcome.” The British Museum tweeted.

The move was in response to ongoing protests in the US and other parts of the world against racial profiling and murder of black people in the US by police.

Stolen artefacts

However, the British Museum holds a huge amount of stolen artefacts from many parts of the world, including from Africa.

In most cases, the colonial masters took them by force, resulting in deaths of many owners of the artefacts.

In an article on the Guardian, the British Museum was one of the European and US institutions holding ‘pilfered cultural property’. These properties were taken from people who had been subjugated by British colonial masters and conquerors.

Thus, it was ironical that they would then claim to stand in solidarity with Black people all over the world, yet they were holding artefacts stolen from African communities.

According to reports, over 90% of artefacts from Sub-Saharan Africa are outside the continent.

Benin Bronze

The British Museum holds artefacts that once adorned the Kingdom of Benin, for example.

The Museum, according to Contemporary Archaeology Professor, Dan Hicks, has refused to restitute the Benin Bronze it took from the Benin kingdom. This was in 1897. In fact, tens of thousands of Nigerians died in the military attack, Hicks wrote.

And, thus, netizens did not take long to remind the British Museum of the number of stolen artefacts that currently adorn its walls.

They expressed this sentiments in the comments under the tweet.

Previous articleU.S.: Biden says he has minimal delegates for Democratic nomination

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Group raises alarm over rise in extra-judicial killings

Laiza Maketso -
A group working on police reforms has raised the alarm regarding an increase in police brutality and extra-judicial killings. During a presser on Friday evening,...
Read more
Health

Sweden Epidemiologist admits mistake in handling COVID-19

Chuoyo Protus -
The epidemiologist that urged the Swedish government not to impose a lockdown says that he regrets the strategy. As quoted by Bloomberg in a radio...
Read more
County news

Camels in Northeastern Kenya die of mysterious disease

Chuoyo Protus -
Camels are dying of a mysterious disease in Northeastern Kenya. According to Anadolu Agency, an African News Agency, area residents stated that they had lost...
Read more
15,710FansLike
3,466FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

British Museum criticized for lack of self-awareness in BLM tweet

News Chuoyo Protus -
The British Museum has come under fire for their tweet supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement. Quoting their Director, Hartwig Fischer, the Museum tweeted that...
Read more

Group raises alarm over rise in extra-judicial killings

News Laiza Maketso -
A group working on police reforms has raised the alarm regarding an increase in police brutality and extra-judicial killings. During a presser on Friday evening,...
Read more

Factors that block friendships

Lifestyle Pat Kay -
One of the ubiquitous things that humans happen to have is the longing for a friend. A person who will be there when it's...
Read more

Sweden Epidemiologist admits mistake in handling COVID-19

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The epidemiologist that urged the Swedish government not to impose a lockdown says that he regrets the strategy. As quoted by Bloomberg in a radio...
Read more

Camels in Northeastern Kenya die of mysterious disease

County news Chuoyo Protus -
Camels are dying of a mysterious disease in Northeastern Kenya. According to Anadolu Agency, an African News Agency, area residents stated that they had lost...
Read more

Ruto’s private meeting with Nandi elders

News Tracy Nabwile -
Eary Friday morning, Deputy President William Ruto held a private meeting with Nandi elders. The meeting started at 5 am and ended at 8...
Read more

The new deal between Uhuru, Sonko, and General Badi

News Tracy Nabwile -
On 5th June, Uhuru Kenyatta, General Badi, and Mike Sonko spent the day at Arboretum grounds. The three tried to find a way to...
Read more

Prof Kiama installed as Vice Chancellor of UON in a virtual ceremony

News Edwin Ginni -
Professor Stephen Kiama has been installed as the 8th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN). In a virtual ceremony that was streamed live for...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke