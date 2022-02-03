Broadcasters eyeing political seats to quit by April 9

Communications Authority of Kenya, Director general Ezra Chiloba has directed all broadcasters seeking to run for political office to quit by April 9.

In a statement, Chiloba said media houses should ensure aspiring candidates take their leave by the said date.

“The Authority requires broadcasting licensees to ensure that aspiring candidates associated with or employed by their stations, take the required leave of office by 9th April, 2022 as gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Gazette Notice No. 430,” he said in a statement dated February 1.

IEBC gazetted the date as deadline for political parties to submit membership lists.

CA further asked media houses to ensure employees seeking elective seats or involved in political campaigns be barred from day-to-day operations of the media stations.

This, according the authority, will help avoid cases of interfering with editorial independence.

“The Authority shall take necessary regulatory action to ensure compliance in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law,” Chiloba said.

He encouraged media houses to exercise responsible journalism and uphold the democratic principle of our nation.

The Programming Code for Broadcasting Services in Kenya, Section 7.2.4 requires that, “If a person working on programmes for a station becomes a candidate or is employed or retained in any capacity by a political aspirant or a political party, he or she shall go on leave for the duration of the election period or his employment maybe terminated by the station.”