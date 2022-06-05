Bruising battle ahead as Machakos big guns cleared

Machakos county is staring at a bruising political battle as IEBC clears bigwigs to vie for the gubernatorial seat.

The electoral agency on the weekend cleared candidates Wavinya Ndeti (Wiper), Johnson Muthama (UDA), Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti and CCU leader Nzioka Waita.

Machakos county IEBC returning officer Nelly Ilongo said all the four met the commission’s set requirements.

All of the candidates, she said, promised to conduct their campaigns peacefully and urged their opponents to do the same as the election day nears.

Waita was the last one to be cleared on Sunday after Ndeti, Muthama and Maliti were cleared on Saturday.

Just like his opponents in the race, the former State House chief of staff said he was the best candidate for the seat, warning his opponents to prepare for a bruising battle.

Waita exuded confidence that he will emerge victorious in the August 9 election.

“Today is a big day. I have been cleared together with my running mate Florence Mwangangi to contest the Machakos gubernatorial seat,” Waita said.

He addressed the press shortly after they were cleared at Machakos Teachers Training College, the county’s tallying centre.

Like other cleared candidates for the seat, Waita lauded IEBC officials for what he termed professionalism and good hospitality.

Waita said his political campaigns had just started, saying that all candidates should desist from politics of insult and instead sell their manifesto to the electorate.

Waita rubbished leaders advocating six-piece voting in the country, saying it was something passed by events.

“Machakos residents are looking for leaders who can protect their resources and serve them without discrimination. Leaders who will restore dignity to the county,” Waita said.

He said Machakos gubernatorial race will be shaped by competence, honesty and integrity.

The sixth gubernatorial candidate to be cleared was Empowerment Liberation Party of Kenya leader Rose Mulwa and her running mate Itha Mwikya, 25, who received their clearance certificate two hours after Waita got his on Sunday.

Mulwa said their candidature was to give voice to the voiceless, those who form the majority of Kenyans.

“I am the first female gubernatorial candidate in Kenya to nominate a fellow woman as deputy governor,” Mulwa said.

“Youth will get a chance in my administration because they will be well presented owing to the fact that my deputy is one of them.”

Waita’s running mate is a woman, Wavinya’s is Francis Mwangangi, while Muthama’s is Faith Muli.

Muthama earlier dismissed some of his opponents who had said he wouldn’t be cleared to vie for lack of the requisite academic qualifications.

“Many people had been told that I don’t qualify to be a candidate. They talked like they are the colleges and own teachers and lecturers and they are the ones who sanction who comes to vote,” Muthama said.

“Today we have proven beyond reasonable doubt that we qualify and are ready to represent Machakos people. We are tough but promise that we will conduct peaceful campaigns which will bring Kenyans together.”

He said he knows what Kenyans expect from him and will strive to deliver exactly that.

Ndeti also laughed off claims by her critics that she would be disqualified on academic grounds.

The former CAS said they will emerge victorious by God’s grace.

She lauded IEBC officials who cleared her and her running mate for their professionalism.

The former Kathiani MP promised her opponents a bruising, but peaceful battle.

She said if elected, she will transform residents’ lives and create jobs for unemployed youth, saying that her development track record speaks for itself.

