Bungoma bodaboda man educates residents on coronavirus

A 37-year-old bodaboda man in Bungoma county has taken it upon himself to educate residents on coronavirus.

He has mounted loudspeakers on his motorcycle. He uses the speakers to create awareness of coronavirus. The man has identified himself as Polycarp Musila.

Polycarp is a resident of Musila village in Kabuchai. He voluntarily goes around the county telling residents how they can stay safe from coronavirus. Additionally, he is a pastor at Living Faith Church in Chwele.

Musila says that he is only playing his part in helping to control the spread of the virus. He believes we should take it upon ourselves to ensure everyone stays safe.

Currently, only 7 people have tested positive for the virus. The government is supposed to commence random testing in specific areas today.

Media reach

Musila says that he is sure the media might not reach everyone in the county. Some areas are so remote and have no access to information. For this reason, he has decided to help spread information on the virus.

He believes that people would listen to him since they know him and he has worked with them before. It would be a good thing since they will know how to stay safe and control the spread of the deadly virus.

The father of seven uses the local language, kibukusu, to spread his messages. Most people in the villages speak kibukusu and therefore it is the language they understand most.

Musila has been telling people to refrain from going to crowded places. Additionally, he tells them to avoid handshakes and kissing.

Polycarp says he intends to continue going around the county and educating people on coronavirus. So far, he has attracted praise from residents of Bungoma county. They listen to him. Musila says he hopes they take his instructions seriously and follow them to the latter.

The bodaboda rider recently visited Mount Elgon areas to educate them. Surprisingly, most of the residents were unaware of the outbreak. They had no information at all and it worried him. However, he still shared with them the little knowledge that he has.

Peace messages

This is not the first time that the bodaboda rider and pastor has undertaken a sensitization exercise.

During the 2017 general elections, he helped spread peace messages all over the county.

Residents of Bungoma say that the sensitization exercise will go a long way in ensuring that all Bungoma county residents are well informed on the virus.