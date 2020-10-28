Home News Bungoma latest county to suspend County Assembly as COVID bites
Bungoma latest county to suspend County Assembly as COVID bites

By Chuoyo Protus

Bungoma County has become the latest County to suspend County Assembly after several MCAs and staff tested positive for COVID.

The COVID situation in the country is getting out of hand, as Kenyans let their guards down. This worsening situation has halted activity at County Assemblies.

Six MCAs, seven Members of staff

Bungoma joined Mombasa, Homa Bay and Uasin Gishu in halting the process due to COVID. All have happened just a few weeks removed from each other.

In Bungoma, six MCAs and seven members of staff tested positive for the virus in the latest rounds of testing. That saw the County Assmbely closed for 14 days effective Wednesday 28th October.

Speaker Emmabuel Situma confirmed the news, urging the affected to self-isolate and follow the MoH guidelines.

“The wider County Assembly of Bungoma fraternity is equally urged to self-isolate in the interest of the wider public,” he said in a statement.

“The general public is advised to continue following all Ministry of Health protocols towards combating the spread of COVID-19.” He added.

Mombasa confirmed four MCAs and three staffers had COVID on Tuesday. Homa Bay, meanwhile, closed its Assemblies after one of the MCAs tested positive.

Kenya hits highest positive rate

Kenya’s recent spike in infection hit its highest positivity rate yesterday as the spread of COVID goes unhindered. In a day that Kenya crossed 50,000 COVID cases, the positivity rate was at 20 per cent. There were 836 positive cases from 4,076. That brought Kenya’s COVID caseload to 50,833.

A positivity rate of 20 per cent signifies deep-trenched community spread of the virus. The limited testing is what prevents us from seeing the full scope of the virus.

Indeed, reports of Kenyans losing their sense of taste and smell is increasing. Loss of sense of taste and smell is one of the universal and sure signs of COVID-19 infection. It is present even among the asymptomatic patients.

