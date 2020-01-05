Busia County Governor threatens to sack Under-performing Employees

Busia county governor Sospeter Ojaamong has today threatened to sack all nonperforming employees. The angry governor made these remarks in Mbale area, Busia County, during the flagging off of the Elimu scholarship beneficiary program in the County.

He has said that all nonperforming county employees are making his county lag behind in terms of development as other governors are performing exemplary in their respective Counties. “These county employees who are not working as expected are making me look like an underperformer. All the nonperforming county employees will be sacked immediately and replaced with willing workers should they continue with their undertakings.” He angrily reiterated.

He also talked about the deteriorating standards of education in his County. The governor insisted that public servants should stay focused and perform according to the required standards.

In last year’s KCSE results, no student in Busia scored an A, which made him question the level of education standards in his County. The talks came a few hours before the opening of schools on Monday the 6th of January.

The dialogues about firing nonperforming county employees is not a new outline in the public eyes.

The year 2019 saw many governors threatening to sack county employees. In Nairobi County, Governor Mike Sonko saw county representatives fired because of corruption, underperforming, and greed in the sector.

In Kisumu also, Governor Anyang Nyong’o advertised 70 job opportunities for top government positions in his County.