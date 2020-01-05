Home News Busia County Governor threatens to sack Under-performing Employees
News

Busia County Governor threatens to sack Under-performing Employees

By Fredrick Musila

Busia county governor Sospeter Ojaamong has today threatened to sack all nonperforming employees. The angry governor made these remarks in Mbale area, Busia County, during the flagging off of the Elimu scholarship beneficiary program in the County.

 He has said that all nonperforming county employees are making his county lag behind in terms of development as other governors are performing exemplary in their respective Counties. “These county employees who are not working as expected are making me look like an underperformer. All the nonperforming county employees will be sacked immediately and replaced with willing workers should they continue with their undertakings.” He angrily reiterated.

 He also talked about the deteriorating standards of education in his County. The governor insisted that public servants should stay focused and perform according to the required standards.

In last year’s KCSE results, no student in Busia scored an A, which made him question the level of education standards in his County. The talks came a few hours before the opening of schools on Monday the 6th of January. 

The dialogues about firing nonperforming county employees is not a new outline in the public eyes.

The year 2019 saw many governors threatening to sack county employees. In Nairobi County, Governor Mike Sonko saw county representatives fired because of corruption, underperforming, and greed in the sector.

In Kisumu also, Governor Anyang Nyong’o advertised 70 job opportunities for top government positions in his County. 

 

Previous articleAl Shabaab strikes U.S. – Kenya military camp in Lamu

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Al Shabaab strikes U.S. – Kenya military camp in Lamu

Laiza Maketso -
Al-Shabaab, the Islamist extremist group, launched an early morning attack on a joint U.S. and Kenyan military airstrip in Lamu. The Kenyan Defense Force...
Read more
News

Government shuts down operations at Manda Airport after Al Shabaab Attack

Fredrick Musila -
Following the early morning attack in Manda Bay, the government and the Kenya civil aviation airport authorities in Lamu have suspended all operations in...
Read more
News

Five arrested in connection to the Al Shabaab attack at Manda Airstrip

Edwin Ginni -
Five suspects have been arrested with regard to the 4 am attack at Manda Airstrip. Four Al Shabaab militants were killed during the Sunday morning...
Read more
11,614FansLike
2,900FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Busia County Governor threatens to sack Under-performing Employees

News Fredrick Musila -
Busia county governor Sospeter Ojaamong has today threatened to sack all nonperforming employees. The angry governor made these remarks in Mbale area, Busia County,...
Read more

Al Shabaab strikes U.S. – Kenya military camp in Lamu

News Laiza Maketso -
Al-Shabaab, the Islamist extremist group, launched an early morning attack on a joint U.S. and Kenyan military airstrip in Lamu. The Kenyan Defense Force...
Read more

Government shuts down operations at Manda Airport after Al Shabaab Attack

News Fredrick Musila -
Following the early morning attack in Manda Bay, the government and the Kenya civil aviation airport authorities in Lamu have suspended all operations in...
Read more

Five arrested in connection to the Al Shabaab attack at Manda Airstrip

News Edwin Ginni -
Five suspects have been arrested with regard to the 4 am attack at Manda Airstrip. Four Al Shabaab militants were killed during the Sunday morning...
Read more

Al Shabaab Attacks Joint US-Kenya Military Base in Lamu

Breaking news Gilbert Kirgotty -
Al-Shabab fighters have stormed a military base in Kenya's Lamu county used by both the US and Kenyan military personnel. This happened at about...
Read more

Libya conflict: 28 Killed in Deadly Air Strike

Africa news Gilbert Kirgotty -
At least 28 people were killed following a deadly airstrike attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Saturday. Tripoli, which is...
Read more

Property worth Millions lost after a Massive fire Outbreak in Machakos town.

News Fredrick Musila -
Property worth millions went in flames yesterday night when a Bata company warehouse in Machakos town caught fire before spreading to the neighbouring businesses....
Read more

Uhuru told to keep his promise and stay away from Politics come 2022

News Fredrick Musila -
Yesterday, David Murathe, the former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, stated that the President could consider running for the Prime Minister Position in the 2022...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke