Businessman in court for gang-raping, assaulting woman in his house

A businessman accused of dragging a woman into his house and gang-raping her with the help of his friend has been charged at a Kibera court.

Evans Ndege was charged with gang-raping the victim at Kibangare slums in Westlands, Nairobi on November 30. jointly with others not before the court.

He was also charged with an indecent act with an adult and an additional charge of assaulting the victim on the same night.

According to the police report, the victim had visited her friend in his house before the accused person joined them.

The police report says that after some time, the friend who is still on the run suggested that the three of them spend the night together at Ndenge’s house but she declined.

The two men are said to have dragged the woman to Ndenge’s house where they allegedly gang-raped her overnight.

The police report says that the accused persons assaulted her in public as they forcefully dragged her to the suspect’s house.

The accused person denied the charges and the prosecution did not object to his release on bond.

Magistrate Boke released him on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.

The case be mentioned on January 13 for a pre-trial