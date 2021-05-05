Businessman who confessed to killing his girlfriend pleads ‘not guilty’ to the charges

There is a new twist in the murder case of Catherine Nyokabi after her boyfriend, who had confessed to killing her, changed tune.

Officers arraigned Evans Karani at the Kiambu law courts on Wednesday, 5th May. Contrary to the confession he had made after his arrest, Karani denied his involvement in Nyokabi’s murder.

Karani appeared before Justice Mary Kasango in a virtual session. During plea-taking, he said that he was not guilty of the offence.

The magistrate directed that he remain in custody until 2nd June 2021 when they make a ruling on his bail. Until then, officers will remand him at the Nairobi Remand Prison.

This unexpected turn of events comes just a few weeks after the suspect narrated in detail how he had murdered his girlfriend.

A police report showed that the suspect plotted to kill Nyokabi after he realized she was cheating on him with another man. He told officers that he invited her to share a bottle of wine and solve their relationship issues.

When the deceased got drunk, he allegedly killed her and dumped her body in a thicket.

“I loved her too much. I could not bear the thought of losing her,” the suspect told officers at the time