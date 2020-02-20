By hook or crook! Sonko fights plans to impeach him

Many have come to expect thrill and drama from Sonko. For a man not shy to court controversy and milk publicity, Sonko divides opinion as God did the Red Sea.

In a bid to scuttle attempts by Nairobi MCAs to impeach him, Sonko made a move we can only describe as a drowning man clutching at straws. Yesterday, knowing that the MCAs would pass a motion for his impeachment, Sonko called close to 60 MCAs for ‘lunch’.

Sonko, who was charged afresh on Tuesday in a Ksh 357 million graft charge, does not access his City Hall office due to court orders.

Drop bid

Sonko called MCAs from both sides of the house divide to convince them to drop the motion that would have led to his ouster.

And Sonko covered all his bases. Once he had the MCAs in his Upper Hill office, the governor locked them in and the ‘lunch’ lasted several hours. According to sources, Sonko pleaded with the MCAs not to push through with the censure motion.

Sonko then, only let the MCAs leave after confirming that there was no censure motion.

In order to conduct any business, including table a notice of motion, the county assembly has to have at least 41 of the 122 members present. To debate on impeachment, though, 82 members need to be present.

It is reported that most MCAs were of the opinion to impeach the embattled Nairobi governor. This is according to Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada. Ogada is leading signature collections for the motion. He had reportedly collected 90 signatures.

In the house, only about 10 MCAs were present, ensuring that Sonko’s plan worked.

ODM factions

The new development has also seen ODM chairman George Aladwa and Sec Gen Edwin Sifuna pull in different directions over Sonko censure motion.

Aladwa had released a letter in which he said that ODM party leader, Raila Odinga had asked MCAs belonging to the party not to sign the motion until further directions.

But Sifuna overruled him, stating that the party would give a way forward on the matter.

Charm offensive

Sonko is fighting to keep his position as governor. This move is only one in several manoeuvres that the Nairobi governor has done to wriggle out of the mess he is in.

In previous attempts to appease to the top two leaders, President Uhuru and Raila Odinga, he has been a loud proponent of BBI. He sent out BBI-labelled trucks of the Sonko rescue teams to supply water to low-income homes. He also has vehicles branded with the BBI emblem running up and down the county.