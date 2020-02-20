Home News By hook or crook! Sonko fights plans to impeach him
News

By hook or crook! Sonko fights plans to impeach him

By Chuoyo Protus
Mike Sonko speaking
Mike Sonko at a past event. Photo -courtesy

Many have come to expect thrill and drama from Sonko. For a man not shy to court controversy and milk publicity, Sonko divides opinion as God did the Red Sea.

In a bid to scuttle attempts by Nairobi MCAs to impeach him, Sonko made a move we can only describe as a drowning man clutching at straws. Yesterday, knowing that the MCAs would pass a motion for his impeachment, Sonko called close to 60 MCAs for ‘lunch’.

Sonko, who was charged afresh on Tuesday in a Ksh 357 million graft charge, does not access his City Hall office due to court orders.

Drop bid

Sonko called MCAs from both sides of the house divide to convince them to drop the motion that would have led to his ouster.

And Sonko covered all his bases. Once he had the MCAs in his Upper Hill office, the governor locked them in and the ‘lunch’ lasted several hours. According to sources, Sonko pleaded with the MCAs not to push through with the censure motion.

Sonko then, only let the MCAs leave after confirming that there was no censure motion.

In order to conduct any business, including table a notice of motion, the county assembly has to have at least 41 of the 122 members present. To debate on impeachment, though, 82 members need to be present.

It is reported that most MCAs were of the opinion to impeach the embattled Nairobi governor. This is according to Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada. Ogada is leading signature collections for the motion. He had reportedly collected 90 signatures.

In the house, only about 10 MCAs were present, ensuring that Sonko’s plan worked.

ODM factions

The new development has also seen ODM chairman George Aladwa and Sec Gen Edwin Sifuna pull in different directions over Sonko censure motion.

Aladwa had released a letter in which he said that ODM party leader, Raila Odinga had asked MCAs belonging to the party not to sign the motion until further directions.

But Sifuna overruled him, stating that the party would give a way forward on the matter.

Charm offensive

Sonko is fighting to keep his position as governor. This move is only one in several manoeuvres that the Nairobi governor has done to wriggle out of the mess he is in.

In previous attempts to appease to the top two leaders, President Uhuru and Raila Odinga, he has been a loud proponent of BBI. He sent out BBI-labelled trucks of the Sonko rescue teams to supply water to low-income homes. He also has vehicles branded with the BBI emblem running up and down the county.

 

Previous articleMozilla releases VPN app for windows and android

RELATED ARTICLES

News

DP Ruto says his life is in danger over breach of security in his office

Stanley Kasee -
Deputy President William Ruto now claims that his life is in danger following what he considered as breach of security in his office. Ruto has...
Read more
News

KEBS accused of procuring dubious companies to clear imported cars

Stanley Kasee -
The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) procured firms with dubious credentials to inspect imported used motor vehicles, spare parts, and mobile accessories. According to a...
Read more
Local news

Kuria accuses Uhuru of suppressing upcoming Mt Kenya leaders

Stanley Kasee -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of what he termed as ‘suppressing Mount Kenya Region upcoming leaders’ instead...
Read more
15,252FansLike
3,447FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

By hook or crook! Sonko fights plans to impeach him

News Chuoyo Protus -
Many have come to expect thrill and drama from Sonko. For a man not shy to court controversy and milk publicity, Sonko divides opinion...
Read more

Mozilla releases VPN app for windows and android

Technology Edwin Ginni -
Opensource browsing giant Mozilla has released its VPN service to be available for windows and android users. The app is an implementation of the test...
Read more

NTSA wants Swvl barred from operating in Nairobi, CEO presecuted

Technology Edwin Ginni -
The National Transport and safety authority is heads up to stop operations of the digital transport company Swvl in Nairobi. NTSA has also called...
Read more

DP Ruto says his life is in danger over breach of security in his office

News Stanley Kasee -
Deputy President William Ruto now claims that his life is in danger following what he considered as breach of security in his office. Ruto has...
Read more

KEBS accused of procuring dubious companies to clear imported cars

News Stanley Kasee -
The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) procured firms with dubious credentials to inspect imported used motor vehicles, spare parts, and mobile accessories. According to a...
Read more

Kuria accuses Uhuru of suppressing upcoming Mt Kenya leaders

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of what he termed as ‘suppressing Mount Kenya Region upcoming leaders’ instead...
Read more

Group of Ethiopian refugees voluntarily return home from Kakuma

News Stanley Kasee -
A group of 17 Ethiopian refugees have gone back to Ethiopia from Kenya today. The refugees, who were staying in Kakuma camp for more than...
Read more

Governor Sonko impeachment sparks conflicts between Sifuna and Aladwa

News Erick Flavour -
Orange Democratic Movement party through its Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has distanced itself from the letter George Aladwa addressed to the Nairobi County Assembly Minority...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke