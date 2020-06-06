Camels in Northeastern Kenya die of mysterious disease

Camels are dying of a mysterious disease in Northeastern Kenya.

According to Anadolu Agency, an African News Agency, area residents stated that they had lost over 70 camels to the mysterious illness.

Mandera County hard hit

The illness has mostly affected residents of Mandera County. Area resident, Ahmed Bilal, told Anadolu Agency that they were in a dire situation.

“So many of our camels have died mysteriously, especially here in Mandera. Most of these cases are in Banissa and Ramu areas, where the rains have been favourable and there is plenty of pasture,” He is quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

Ahmed also revealed that the number of camels to have died from the illness could be higher, as more people were yet to report on the deaths.

Inconclusive lab results

In an article by Daily Nation, county chief livestock officer, Shamsi Mohamud said that their lab results remained inconclusive.

The officer stated that they had screened the samples from the camels for seven illnesses. All returned negative. Among the sampled illnesses were diseases such as Parainfluenza and Trypanosoma.

The camels had shown symptoms that included breathing difficulty and inability to move, according to Claudio Sortum, another official.

However, Sortum stated that they would continue to suspect Parainfluenza until they got conclusive results.

More concern

The Northeastern part of Kenya is also facing a new wave of desert locust invasion which has caused extensive damage to the area vegetation.

Most of the communities in the area are nomads. However, the wide decimation of crops by locusts has left them vulnerable in every corner of the region.

The new wave of locusts is much larger than the first wave.

The new disease now throws a spanner in the works for area residents. The worry shifts from not just what they would eat. It goes to what they can use to sustain their economic activities as camels die.