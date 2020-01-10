Canadian PM says Boeing Airline Crashed as a Result of Iranian Missile

According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, intelligence bodies indicates that the Ukraine bound aircraft was shot by Iranians. The plane fell shortly after taking from Tehran killing all the 176 occupants among them 63 Canadian citizens. Trudeau commented moments after a video emerged showing how the airline was hit.

However, in another source posted in social media platforms, there was a mistake in Tehran air force defence when their batteries were used to bring down the airline PS752 on Wednesday morning. The video which was verified by the New York Times, clearly indicates a fast-moving object rising into the sky, and a bright flash is seen. Some minutes later the spark dims and moves forward, then some seconds later an explosion of the aircraft was heard.

Regarding Canada’s intelligence, Trudeau said that the plane was hit by Iranian surface to air (SAM) missile. Also, he told the reporters, “this might have been unintentional, and Canadians have questions which they deserve answers.”

Iran’s foreign ministry invited US plane makers of Boeing to take part in the enquiry on the possible cause of the accident. According to the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, “the flight went down shortly after taking off, and there was no radio message received from the pilot to indicate any distress.

The aircraft was carrying 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainian’s, ten swedes, four Afghans, three Britons and three Germans. Tension is high between the US and Iran some hours after Tehran launched a missile towards Iraq and US troops.

Trudeau confirmed that they are working with their allies to ensure there is a credible probe into the matter. Besides, he said, “Victims’ families want answers and Canadians at large wants answers, and the government will not rest until we find that.” On Thursday, Canada’s transportation board accepted the invitation from Iran aviation to join the inquiry.