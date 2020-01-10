Home News Breaking news Canadian PM says Boeing Airline Crashed as a Result of Iranian Missile
NewsBreaking newsWorld News

Canadian PM says Boeing Airline Crashed as a Result of Iranian Missile

By Stephen Ginni

According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, intelligence bodies indicates that the Ukraine bound aircraft was shot by Iranians. The plane fell shortly after taking from Tehran killing all the 176 occupants among them 63 Canadian citizens. Trudeau commented moments after a video emerged showing how the airline was hit.

However, in another source posted in social media platforms, there was a mistake in Tehran air force defence when their batteries were used to bring down the airline PS752 on Wednesday morning. The video which was verified by the New York Times, clearly indicates a fast-moving object rising into the sky, and a bright flash is seen. Some minutes later the spark dims and moves forward, then some seconds later an explosion of the aircraft was heard.

Regarding Canada’s intelligence, Trudeau said that the plane was hit by Iranian surface to air (SAM) missile. Also, he told the reporters, “this might have been unintentional, and Canadians have questions which they deserve answers.”
Iran’s foreign ministry invited US plane makers of Boeing to take part in the enquiry on the possible cause of the accident. According to the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, “the flight went down shortly after taking off, and there was no radio message received from the pilot to indicate any distress.

The aircraft was carrying 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainian’s, ten swedes, four Afghans, three Britons and three Germans. Tension is high between the US and Iran some hours after Tehran launched a missile towards Iraq and US troops.
Trudeau confirmed that they are working with their allies to ensure there is a credible probe into the matter. Besides, he said, “Victims’ families want answers and Canadians at large wants answers, and the government will not rest until we find that.” On Thursday, Canada’s transportation board accepted the invitation from Iran aviation to join the inquiry.

Previous articleGor Mahia boss keen to write history after winning top award

RELATED ARTICLES

Local news

Funds for Universal Health Coverage pilot released

Laiza Maketso -
The government has given out full funds for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pilot phase in four counties. This money amounting to Ksh1.8 billion meant...
Read more
World News

Going Rogue: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘Step Back’ From the Royal Family

Gilbert Kirgotty -
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claim that they want to take a 'step back' from being senior members...
Read more
Local news

Panic over the possibility of locust invasion in Meru

Laiza Maketso -
Miraa farmers in Meru now live in fear of produce losses after locusts were spotted in some parts of the County. Former Igembe Member...
Read more
12,816FansLike
3,059FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Canadian PM says Boeing Airline Crashed as a Result of Iranian Missile

Breaking news Stephen Ginni -
According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, intelligence bodies indicates that the Ukraine bound aircraft was shot by Iranians. The plane fell...
Read more

Gor Mahia boss keen to write history after winning top award

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack is hoping to become the first manager to win the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month award for the...
Read more

Uganda’s Lato Milk Seized in Eastleigh, Nairobi

Business News Erick Flavour -
Lato milk producer, Pearl Dairy has affirmed their willingness to cooperate with the Kenyan authorities to find a solution to allegations that it smuggled...
Read more

Funds for Universal Health Coverage pilot released

Local news Laiza Maketso -
The government has given out full funds for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pilot phase in four counties. This money amounting to Ksh1.8 billion meant...
Read more

Going Rogue: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘Step Back’ From the Royal Family

World News Gilbert Kirgotty -
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claim that they want to take a 'step back' from being senior members...
Read more

Panic over the possibility of locust invasion in Meru

Local news Laiza Maketso -
Miraa farmers in Meru now live in fear of produce losses after locusts were spotted in some parts of the County. Former Igembe Member...
Read more

Final relief for parents as form 1 admission process is eased

News affaxerd -
Form 1 admission is expected to start next week as some of the parents are already facing a rough time. The government has however...
Read more

Mumias sugar company left counting loses after fire destroys acres of sugarcane

News affaxerd -
Mumias sugar county is counting millions of loses after the sugar plantations caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. The fire devoured a whole seven acres...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke