Candidate commits suicide days after sitting KCPE exams

A 15-year old girl who sat for the just concluded 2020/21 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) committed suicide a few days later.

The candidate, who has been identified as Esther Kemunto Omaya, sat for her exams at Kiabira Primary school in Manga Sub-County, Nyamira County.

However, the reasons behind the incident have not been identified yet since the minor didn’t leave any suicide note.

The 15-year old girl’s body was found hanging on a sisal rope in a store tied to the roof near her parent’s house in Nyagetugo village.

Kemunto’s elder brother said that the deceased might have committed suicide shortly after they had lunch together.

“Kemunto has never shown any signs of depression. She was ever jovial,” said Kemunto’s brother.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the rising number of cases of suicide.

“People should be sensitized on how to deal with depression if this monster can be detected early. Then such deaths can be avoided,” the County Commissioner stated.

The 13-year old girl’s body was taken to Kisii County Teaching an

The unfortunate incident adds to a worrying trend of increasing suicide cases among minors in the country in the recent past.

On January 12, 2021, another candidate who was expected to sit for his KCPE exams committed suicide when he was accused of stealing Sh20.

In the same month, another pupil set to sit his exams cut short his life when his father allegedly delayed in getting him a new cell phone.

Evance Odhiambo, 17, committed suicide in their home at Kasibos Village, Kokoth Katana location in Rachuonyo North Sub-County at night.

The area chief Michael Owino told journalists that the boy’s father borrowed the deceased his phone a month ago so that he could use it when students were still at home and promised he would buy him another phone.

However, Odhiambo didn’t leave a suicide note, so it was just believed that the boy committed suicide because of the phone that his father delayed buying.