Cartels dumping unnecessary books in schools, MP says

Imenti South Member of Parliament Kathuri Murungi has criticized the Ministry of Education for the dumping of excess learning materials, which are not important in schools.

Speaking after distributing revision materials to 122 primary schools, the MP alleged that the ministry did not have control of the quality and quantity and urged the government to review the policy on the direct supply of the materials.

Two years ago, the government decided to buy books directly from publishers to save billions in public funds.

Hon. Murugi, however, claimed that cartels have seized the new system in an elaborate profiteering plan.

“Teachers have been complaining that they get more books than they need. The books are being dumped. When schools did the purchasing by themselves, they bought what they needed. “he said.

The lawmaker added that he learned of the extent of the problem in January after a school in his area suffered an inferno.

“When the CDF decided to buy textbooks for the school, we were told there was no need as there were many idle books in neighboring schools,” Murugi recalled.

He lamented of wastage of public resources in a faulty procurement system.

According to him, there are many unused books in schools countrywide, and the ministry only needs to mobilize the schools to donate the books.

“I urge the Education CS Prof George Magoha to deal with the cartels and relook at the system to prevent wastage of funds. The ministry should be in a position to state how many books each school receives. The system should be changed to enable teachers to order only what they need.” Mr. Murugi said.

Mr. Murugi stated that he would engage the National Assembly’s Education and budget committee so that an investigation to that matter is conducted and also collect all the excess books from schools in his constituency and get them back to the ministry.

“The funds being wasted on purchasing unnecessary books can be diverted to bursaries and improving infrastructure in our public schools.” He added.

According to school heads, this situation has mostly affected upper primary classes.

“Many of us have opted to use the old books in upper primary classes due to inconsistencies in what is being supplied by the government. However, the CBC’s course books are okay.” Said a source that sought anonymity.

In 2019, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) also proposed the suspension of the textbook purchasing policy, claiming it will interfere with the quality provision of education.