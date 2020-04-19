Home Entertainment Celebrated American comedian defends Sonko’s Hennessy donations (Video)
By Alfred Kiura
A few days ago, Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko became a trending topic worldwide after he included alcoholic drink Hennessy in his donations to the less privileged to cushion them during the tough times as the whole world fights the Coronavirus pandemic.

His move drew a lot of mixed reactions and American comedian Shuler King has come out to defend him stating that there was nothing wrong with Sonko’s move.

In a video seen by Kenyannews.coke, the funny man stated that if it were possible he would vote for him and people should praise him instead of calling him out.

“Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko decided to put some Hennessy in the package and send it to people and he is under fire. For what? What are you mad at? What did he do wrong? I don’t see anything wrong. I would vote for him. I would do an absentee vote from all the way here to Kenya. You should raise some drinks and make a toast to Mike,” he stated.

In his response to the comedian, Sonko asked Shuler King to let him know where he lives so that he can send him some bottles of alcohol too.

As he made the donations, the former Nairobi Senator stated claimed that the research done by the World Health Organization (W.H.O) and other health organizations indicated that alcohol played a major role in fighting the virus. He went on to state that it acted as “throat sanitizer.”

However, W.H.O poured cold water on Sonko’s claims stressing out that its alcoholic brand or any other brand does not cure or fight the virus. Through a statement, signed by County Manager Anne-Claire Delamare stated W.H.O advised people on following the right directives which have been set up to curb the spread of the virus.

The directives are washing hands with soaps and water or with hydro-alcoholic gels, avoiding large crowds, staying at home and wearing face-masks. Since the first case of the virus was reported in the country, Kenya has recorded 262 cases so far with 60 recoveries and 12 deaths reported.

