Celebrities gang to support DJ’s ailing son

By Stanley Kasee
Baby Lionel, Dj Gavnah the Realest son

Media celebrities have called out on their fans to help settle medical bill for a DJ’s ailing baby.

The celebrities stood in support with Dj Gavnah the Realest by urging fans to contribute towards the baby’s medical bill.

The good-willed celebrities include actress Brenda Wairimu, Citizen News Anchor Lulu Hassan, TV Host Maureen Waititu, and Nyce Njeri.

Brenda wrote, “Sweet sweet baby needs our support. Send something if you can share if you can, a little goes a long, long way.”

TV girl Lulu Hassan re-posted Brenda’s post, which was posted on Instagram.

Waititu and Nyce Njeri shared the post on their Instagram stories as well.

The Dj’s son, Baby Lionel Legend, has been admitted at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital, respectively, since last year, December.

“He has been in admission at Mama Lucy Kibaki and Kenyatta National Hospital, respectively since December.” Read part of Deejay Gavnah’s post.

The four months baby has been diagnosed with Meningitis.

“My little champ Lionel needs your support fam. whatever amount you can afford is much appreciated.” Pleaded Dj Gavnah on Instagram.

According to the Head of department community health, school of health sciences Mt Kenya University, Ruth Kimani, babies and children are at a particular risk of conducting Meningitis due to low immunity to many causative pathogens.

Viruses, bacteria, and fungi cause Meningitis, and it commonly affects delicate membranes known as the meninges.

Its symptoms often include headache, fever, confusion, stomach upset, and sensitivity to light, vomiting, and a stiff neck.

Bacterial Meningitis is contagious in that it can be spread amongst people in close conduct.

Most people suffering from viral Meningitis are likely to recover fully without treatment.

