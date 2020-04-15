Home News Central Bank of Kenya scraps CRB clearance fees for first-time job seekers
Central Bank of Kenya scraps CRB clearance fees for first-time job seekers

By Erick Flavour
Central Bank of Kenya Dr. Patrick Njoroge

Fresh graduates and first-time job-seekers now have a reason to smile after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) scrapped the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) clearance fees.

CBK said that the move was made to reduce the burden for graduates and youths in Kenya who are seeking employment for the first time as many employers demand clearance certificates as part of the job application process.

In a statement, the regulator on Tuesday 14 April 2020 said that the CRB certificate for the first-time job seekers would be issued free of charge after the 2020 CRB regulations were gazetted to replace the 2013 regulations.

Part of the statement read, “First-time CRB clearance certificates will be provided by CRBs at no charge. This is particularly beneficial to Kenyan youth and graduates who are seeking employment.”

The new Credit Reference Bureau regulations were created through a consultative process that began in 2018 after Jubilee nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura filed a petition seeking to make changes to the 2013 Regulations.

In the petition, the lawmaker on behalf of the youth wanted the government to do away with the CRB clearance and the Police Clearance certificate requirement for job seekers.

Mwaura was also looking to have the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) clearances which all costs about Ksh6,000 to acquire to be done away with.

“Most youth seeking jobs cannot afford these costs especially during the transition from college to the job market,” part of the petition read.

Mwaura applauded the last announcement by Central Bank of Kenya scrapping the fees on CRB certificates.

The legislator took to his twitter handle, saying that CRB certificate fees for the first-time job seekers had been done away with for the first time by Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge following a petition he filed in October 2018.

Here is Mwaura’s tweet reacting to the announcement by CBK Governor:

