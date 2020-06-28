Chakwera is Malawi’s new president after beating incumbent, Mutharika

Malawi’s opposition leader, Lazarus Chakwera, has been declared the winner in the country’s Presidential election re-run.

Dr Chakwera went up against incumbent, Peter Mutharika, after the courts in Malawi had overturned the first presidential elections.

Annulled elections due to irregularities

In their ruling, the court found that there was evidence of irregularities, thus, annulling the first election results.

The Malawian court became only the second court in an African country to overturn a presidential victory. The first was Kenya’s Supreme Court.

Dr Chakwera, 65, thus became the first opposition leader to beat the incumbent in an election in Africa.

He won 58.57% (2.6m) of the votes, against Mutharika’s 39.86% (1.7 m).

“My victory is a win for democracy and justice. My heart is bubbling with joy,” Chakwera said after the win.

Mutharika’s faulty ‘win’

In the annulled elections, Peter Mutharika had ‘won’ by garnering 38.57% of the votes. He had beaten Chakwera by three per cent (35.41%).

The third candidate, former VP, Saulos Chillima, got 20 per cent.

However, Chakwera and Chillima both rejected the results and petitioned the court.

The court overturned the election results in a landmark ruling on February 3rd, 2020. They then ordered for a re-run.

Chakwera and Chillima then joined forces, with Chillima now set to be the Vice President after being Chakwera’s running mate.

Mutharika launches complains

However, even after the loss, Peter Mutharika on Saturday complained of irregularities and voter intimidation and violence. However, the electoral commission dismissed his claims.

Furthermore, observers and missions did not find any evidence of irregularities to deny Chakwera his historic win.

Peter Mutharika, thus, becomes the first African incumbent to lose an election.

Chakwera’s win sparked massive celebrations in Malawi, as the citizens welcomed the new change of guard.

Mutharika has served only one term, from 2014 – 2019 and has been a strong-man during his period as President.

The news have led to many hopeful that a new period of Africa politics is in the horizon.