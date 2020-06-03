Home News Charles Owino interview with NTV angers Kenyans
News

Charles Owino interview with NTV angers Kenyans

By Chuoyo Protus
Charles Owino
Charles Owino, Police Spokesman. Photo - courtesy

Kenyans have come out to express their displeasure at NTV for the interview with police Spokesman Charles Owino.

In an underwhelming interview with NTV, the police spokesman went on to defend the brutality of police officers.

Evasive and cunning

As is his norm, Owino was evasive, choosing instead to wind around the matter at hand than address the issue.

In his interview, Owino defended the police actions, saying that most were doing so due to their young age.

One should note, though, that as the police spokesman, Owino will always be there to defend them. As such, he was ‘just doing his job’.

However, even in instances when it is apparent that officers are on the wrong, the move to defend them rubs one the wrong way.

‘Erratic and young’

“Some of these police officers are very young and erratic,” Owino said of the accusations of police brutality, “they can easily get drunk with the little power they have and do very wrong things.”

However, the number of cases of police brutalizing innocent Kenyans differ with Owino. These were not the actions of people drunk with little power. These were actions of people acting with impunity. it always is.

Samuel Maina was walking home when two officers attacked him. Vaite was a homeless man.

The full force of the law

On instances when he didn’t, he only repeated words and phrases we have all heard before. Words, which, for the most part, do not lead anywhere.

“Any officer found to have committed an offence will have to face the full force of the law.” He said. “For the case of Vaite, we have clear witnesses who told us he was followed by people in motorbikes, about five persons.”

The comments by Charles Owino justifying and defending the police, along with a half-hearted apology thrown in there as a by-the-way, did not sit well with Kenyans online.

 

 

Previous articleUhuru announces he’ll choose a successor that supports hs agenda

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Uhuru announces he’ll choose a successor that supports hs agenda

Laiza Maketso -
On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta told Jubilee legislatures he'll choose a successor who values and supports his legacy. In a statement, many would say a...
Read more
News

Lack of aequate testing material causes a setback in the fight against covid-19

Laiza Maketso -
With the situation worsening daily, lack of adequate testing material has cased a hitch n the fight against the covid-19 virus. Officials from the government...
Read more
News

DPP, Noordin Haji approves prosecution of officer implicated in Yassin Moyo murder

Chuoyo Protus -
The Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, has approved the arrest and prosecution of officer alleged to have shot Yassin Moyo. Duncan Ndiema Ndiwah allegedly...
Read more
15,701FansLike
3,465FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Charles Owino interview with NTV angers Kenyans

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans have come out to express their displeasure at NTV for the interview with police Spokesman Charles Owino. In an underwhelming interview with NTV, the...
Read more

Uhuru announces he’ll choose a successor that supports hs agenda

News Laiza Maketso -
On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta told Jubilee legislatures he'll choose a successor who values and supports his legacy. In a statement, many would say a...
Read more

Nigerian reggae icon Majek Fashek dies aged 57

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Nigerian reggae legend Majek Fashek, popular for hit songs such as So Long Too Long and Send Down the Rain, has died at the...
Read more

Lack of aequate testing material causes a setback in the fight against covid-19

News Laiza Maketso -
With the situation worsening daily, lack of adequate testing material has cased a hitch n the fight against the covid-19 virus. Officials from the government...
Read more

DPP, Noordin Haji approves prosecution of officer implicated in Yassin Moyo murder

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, has approved the arrest and prosecution of officer alleged to have shot Yassin Moyo. Duncan Ndiema Ndiwah allegedly...
Read more

Man kills brother and hides him in his bedroom for two months

News Tracy Nabwile -
Residents of Nyakatch, Kisumu county, are still in shock after discovering the body of a man buried in his brother's bedroom. Police officers are still...
Read more

Drama as Western leaders fight for Ford Kenya leadership

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
Two factions of the Ford Kenya party have both filed documents to claim the leadership of the party. On Sunday, Ford Kenya's National Executive Council...
Read more

Uhuru scolds Ruto in the parliamentary group meeting

News Tracy Nabwile -
President Uhuru Kenyatta held a parliamentary group meeting in State House yesterday. In the meeting, he scolded Deputy President William Ruto and his allies. President...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke