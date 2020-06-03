Charles Owino interview with NTV angers Kenyans

Kenyans have come out to express their displeasure at NTV for the interview with police Spokesman Charles Owino.

In an underwhelming interview with NTV, the police spokesman went on to defend the brutality of police officers.

Evasive and cunning

As is his norm, Owino was evasive, choosing instead to wind around the matter at hand than address the issue.

In his interview, Owino defended the police actions, saying that most were doing so due to their young age.

One should note, though, that as the police spokesman, Owino will always be there to defend them. As such, he was ‘just doing his job’.

However, even in instances when it is apparent that officers are on the wrong, the move to defend them rubs one the wrong way.

‘Erratic and young’

“Some of these police officers are very young and erratic,” Owino said of the accusations of police brutality, “they can easily get drunk with the little power they have and do very wrong things.”

However, the number of cases of police brutalizing innocent Kenyans differ with Owino. These were not the actions of people drunk with little power. These were actions of people acting with impunity. it always is.

Samuel Maina was walking home when two officers attacked him. Vaite was a homeless man.

The full force of the law

On instances when he didn’t, he only repeated words and phrases we have all heard before. Words, which, for the most part, do not lead anywhere.

“Any officer found to have committed an offence will have to face the full force of the law.” He said. “For the case of Vaite, we have clear witnesses who told us he was followed by people in motorbikes, about five persons.”

The comments by Charles Owino justifying and defending the police, along with a half-hearted apology thrown in there as a by-the-way, did not sit well with Kenyans online.

Charles Owino makes alot of sense when he is quiet. You can even think he is a Professor. The moment he speaks, pure sewage. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) June 2, 2020

… this guy Charles Owino on @ntvkenya really sees no wrong in how the Kenya police are senselessly beating, maiming and killing Kenyans. He is instead, shamelessly defending the killing spree by the police. No apology No remorse, Nothing ! Shame ! — Chero, Tich, Tanui (@tichophil) June 2, 2020