Charles Wanyoike Rubia dies at the Age of 96

The long-serving veteran politician has died aged 96 in his palatial home in Karen. Charles can be recalled as Nairobi’s’ first African Mayor in 1963 after replacing the then European Mayor, Mr. Harold Travis. On his death, Hon. Charles was the then chairman of the Murangas’ eminent person association.

Mr. Rubia can be visually remembered for his one-year detention with former political bigwig Mr. Kenneth Matiba back in the 1990s. He was pushing for the quest of multi-party democracy during Moi’s era. In 1969, he became the Member of Parliament for Starehe constituency, serving 19 years until 1988.

The former City Mayor did not only have an interest in top political influence but a notice for business making opportunities. His primary focus was on travel, tourism, and education, among other possible prospects.

Ever since Rubia was released from detention, his state of health has not been in upright condition. His son was quoted saying that the father died because of old age.

Charles Wanyoike, before his death, had been claiming Sh 40 billion compensation claim from the government for torture and illegal detention. His close ally, Mr. Kenneth Matiba died on the 15th of April 2018 at the age of 85 of health-related complications.