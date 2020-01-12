Chelsea ex-star Drogba to visit Samburu Girls Organization in Kenya

Chelsea legendary star Didier Drogba is planning to visit Samburu Girls Organization, Kenya, soon.

The footballer will visit Kenya in support of a Non-Governmental Organization, Samburu Girls Foundation, which rescues the girl-child from Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), beading and early marriages.

Drogba tweeted on Thursday, 9 January 2020, confirming his visit to Kenya to support the Samburu girls.

Can’t wait to come visit you my Samburu girls @josephinekulea Can’t thank you enough for dedicating your heart for these beautiful girls.

Keep up the great work ♥️ 🇰🇪 #empoweringwomen #africa #together pic.twitter.com/cAgywKOSj2 — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 9, 2020

The former Cote d’Ivoire national team captain and all-time top scorer was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to help in creating awareness on development challenges in Africa and the world.

The Ivorian, who scored a total of 194 goals for Chelsea, received a welcome from the founder of the Samburu Girls Organization, Dr. Josephine Kulea and his fans in Kenya.

Thank you my friend @didierdrogba. Looking forward to host you in Samburu girls foundation soon. Welcome to Kenya! https://t.co/hnmH1gFKwz — Dr. Josephine Kulea HSC (@JosephineKulea) January 9, 2020

Everyone at Chelsea Kenya welcomes you to Kenya, Didier. Do you have a 'meet Chelsea fans' plan? Please let us know. Happy to share a meal with the legend after a game of football. #DrogbaInKenya — Chelsea Kenya (@_ChelseaKenya) January 10, 2020

The foundation was established by Dr. Kulea in 2011 to advocate against harmful cultural practices and help the girls go to school.

Since the launch of the organization in 2011, it has helped the lives of 1,183 girls. Three hundred and twenty-one girls have been schooled and over 340,000 people trained in Samburu, Laikipia, Marsabit and Isiolo counties through the organization.

The work of Dr. Kulea has earned her international recognition and honors, including one from the former President United States, Barack Obama, in 2015.