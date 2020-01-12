Home News Africa news Chelsea ex-star Drogba to visit Samburu Girls Organization in Kenya
By Erick Flavour
Chelsea's Didier Drogba celebrates with the trophy during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at the Stamford Bridge, London on May 24, 2015. Picture: David Klein.

Chelsea legendary star Didier Drogba is planning to visit Samburu Girls Organization, Kenya, soon.

The footballer will visit Kenya in support of a Non-Governmental Organization, Samburu Girls Foundation, which rescues the girl-child from Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), beading and early marriages.

Drogba tweeted on Thursday, 9 January 2020, confirming his visit to Kenya to support the Samburu girls.

The former Cote d’Ivoire national team captain and all-time top scorer was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to help in creating awareness on development challenges in Africa and the world.

The Ivorian, who scored a total of 194 goals for Chelsea, received a welcome from the founder of the Samburu Girls Organization, Dr. Josephine Kulea and his fans in Kenya.

 

The foundation was established by Dr. Kulea in 2011 to advocate against harmful cultural practices and help the girls go to school.

Since the launch of the organization in 2011, it has helped the lives of 1,183 girls. Three hundred and twenty-one girls have been schooled and over 340,000 people trained in Samburu, Laikipia, Marsabit and Isiolo counties through the organization.

The work of Dr. Kulea has earned her international recognition and honors, including one from the former President United States, Barack Obama, in 2015.

Previous articleThe call for referendum is unstoppable – Raila says

