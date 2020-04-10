Chinese embassy refutes claims of Kenyans being discriminated in Beijing and Guangzhou

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya has dismissed reports that Kenyans were discriminated in Beijing and Guangzhou, China.

Ambassador Wu Peng said that the embassy was following up on what had happened with regards to the photos and videos that went viral, showing people of African origin being mishandled.

This follows claims that the Chinese government had denied Africans access to essential services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a story aired by Citizen TV on Thursday, 9 April 2020, a group of persons believed to be Africans are seen being chased out of their homes by police officers.

In the story, several Kenyans criticized the way they were thrown out of their houses and forced to sleep in the cold.

They said that none had given them any explanation for throwing them out of their homes.

“All we have seen is posters indicating this community does not allow foreigners, especially of the black origin throw them out immediately,” one of them told the media house.

They said that some of them were being forced into 14-days quarantine at an unknown location and that they had been denied access to essential services for four days.

According to Ambassador Peng, the issue begun after a few Africans who were non-Kenyans arrived in Guangzhou in March 2020 and failed to follow the local isolation requirements.

Peng said that those videos did not tell the entire story and that most people in the videos and pictures were not Kenyans.

“China has zero-tolerance for discrimination and treats all foreign nationals equally,” he added.

He said that afterward, they went out gathering without face masks, and later they showed symptoms of Covid-19 after conveying it to the community.

The Ambassador stated that since then, Guangzhou had set regulations for all foreigners to do the testing and adhere to the social distancing rules.

He said that other than talking to the government, the embassy was keeping in touch with several Kenyans in Guangzhou.

Peng added that the Guangzhou provincial government had discussed the issue at length and asked for immediate action to be taken to protect the legitimate rights of the Africans.