Chinese who caned Kenyan worker finally deported

A few weeks ago, four Chinese nationals were arrested at Choz Wou restaurant. This was right after a video emerged on the internet. The video showed one of the Chinese caning a Kenyan worker.

The Incident

Apparently, Deng Hailan caned the worker because the worker reported to work late. Consequently, he asked the worker to lie down on his stomach. He then hit him roughly on ribs.His colleagues were all watching from a distance. A bystander caught the incident on camera.

Detectives took an interest in the matter and thoroughly investigated it. For this reason, the detectives stormed into the Kilimani restaurant. They arrested the four Chinese who were working at the restaurant.

Deportation order

Following the incident, interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made a deportation order. He ordered that the four Chinese nationals be deported on February 13th.

On receiving the order, the four Chinese filed an application to challenge the deportation order. They filed the application in the High Court.

After considering facts of the case, the High Court suspended the order made by the Cabinet Secretary. Additionally, the court asked the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to file a response to the case.

Voluntary repatriation

The case involving the four Chinese came up for mention on 26th February. Through their lawyer, the Chinese vacated the application to set aside the deportation order. For this reason, they no longer opposed the deportation order Matiangi’ made.

The four Chinese stated that they had chosen to be repatriated. The Chinese voluntarily came to this decision.

On receiving the application, the Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani allowed it. In addition, she ordered that the Chinese be repatriated back to China.

Consequently, she said that Deng Hailan and the rest be put on the next flight to China.

Finally Deported

The Director of Criminal Investigations handed over the four Chinese nationals to the Immigration Department at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Deng Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling were handed over on Wednesday afternoon.

The four Chinese nationals have finally left the country. They boarded the China Southern Airlines flight which was headed to China.

The Principal Magistrate did not make any statement concerning the assault case filed by the Kenyan worker. The learned magistrate simply allowed the deportation order that the Cabinet Secretary made.

A few Kenyans have showed concern that the Deng Hailan was not held accountable for his actions.